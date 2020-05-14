American Pilot Dies in Plane Crash While Delivering Covid-19 Test Kits in Indonesia

In a tragic incident, an American pilot died while trying to deliver Covid-19 rapid test kits in a remote village in Indonesia, after her plane reportedly crashed into Lake Sentani.

According to a report by CNN, Joyce Lin, who has been working with the Mission Aviation Fellowship for about three years, just took off from the airport in Sentai, in Papua province to deliver the kits to a local clinic. Minutes after her flight took off, she reported an emergency and the aircraft crashed into the lake.

Later the divers confirmed that the 40-year-old woman didn't survive and the MAF said that they too are investigating the incident. The woman was the only one aboard the aircraft.

As per the report, Lin had worked in Indonesia for two years before joining the MAF after more than a decade of work as a computer specialist.

She is survived by her parents and two sisters.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has reported more than 16,000 positive coronavirus cases and 1,000 plus deaths, becoming one of the hardest-hit east Asian countries by Covid-19 after China and Singapore.