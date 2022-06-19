American President Joe Biden Falls off Bike, Netizens Blame Toe Straps

The video of American president Joe Biden falling off a bike is going viral. The incident happened at a beach in Delaware. He can be seen stopping the bicycle at a junction amid much cheering and then falling down while the bike is stationary. It appears that his shoes got entangled in the spokes of the cycle and he lost his balance.

“My friend just filmed Joe Biden @POTUS falling off his bike no joke. Just happened at Rehoboth Beach.”

“Joe Biden fell off his bike this morning at the beach in Delaware.”

Joe Biden fell off his bike this morning at the beach in Delaware. pic.twitter.com/GSmO4rRiuZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 18, 2022

Netizens said that such bike mishaps are common.

“His right sneaker got stuck in the peddle, he tried to lift it off the peddle and place it on the ground, so that he can shift his weight to the right leg. I saw an exact same fall when my son had come to a halt in the park, last week. A common accident.”

His right sneaker got stuck in the peddle, he tried to lift it off the peddle and place it on the ground, so that he can shift his weight to the right leg. I saw an exact same fall when my son had come to a halt in the park, last week. A common accident. — BRM (@Watcher_11) June 18, 2022

“Correction. If you look closely he has his left foot on the ground, and when he goes to catch his weight with his right foot…by placing it on the ground…it gets caught in the pedal strap.”

Correction. If you look closely he has his left foot on the ground, and when he goes to catch his weight with his right foot…by placing it on the ground…it gets caught in the pedal strap. — Conor (@ConorK42637840) June 18, 2022

“Why on earth are you laughing? He is 79 years old. Have some Respect! Looks like his leg gets stuck in the pedal. Could happen to you too. My Ex husband’s grandpa was over 80 years old and rode the bike every day. Fell often when he stopped, but kept on riding.”

Why on earth are you laughing?

He is 79 years old. Have some Respect!

Looks like his leg gets stuck in the pedal. Could happen to you too. My Ex husband's grandpa was over 80 years old and rode the bike every day.

Fell often when he stopped, but kept on riding. 👍💪 — Kaarina Jaakkola 🇺🇦🙏🦋🌼🌊 #FBPE (@JaakkolaKaarina) June 18, 2022

“This happens with toe clips. I’ve done it, and I’ve competed in triathlons. It’s not an indication of skill, just an accident. It’s WAY worse to not have the toe clips and have your foot slip off during a ride.”

This happens with toe clips. I’ve done it, and I’ve competed in triathlons. It’s not an indication of skill, just an accident. It’s WAY worse to not have the toe clips and have your foot slip off during a ride. — Matt Ess (@MattSedlar) June 18, 2022

“Toe clips are awful – foot gets stuck all the time. I hope I am riding my bike at 79 And not breaking something when I fall hard.”

Toe clips are awful – foot gets stuck all the time. I hope I am riding my bike at 79 And not breaking something when I fall hard. Those are strong 💪 💪 bones. — Jane too (@42violetta) June 18, 2022

“To be fair, he’s riding a bike with toe straps which can be hard to get out of when you stop if you aren’t used to using them.”

To be fair, he's riding a bike with toe straps which can be hard to get out of when you stop if you aren't used to using them. — Ben Hollingsworth (@BenRollTide) June 18, 2022

A few, however, made fun of the president for losing control of the bike.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.