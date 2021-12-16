American Rapper Logic's Song '1-800-273-8255' Might Have Prevented Suicides, Says Study

Music has incredible power and this has been proved in a recent study where it was found that the song “1-800-273-8255" by US rapper Logic might have prevented suicides. 1-800-273-8255 is the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. A study titled ‘Association of Logic’s hip hop song “1-800-273-8255” with Lifeline calls and suicides in the United States: interrupted time series analysis’ published in BMJ concluded that the song was was associated with a large increase in calls to Lifeline, a suicide helpline number in the US. “A reduction in suicides was observed in the periods with the most social media discourse about the song," observed the research. For the study, researchers retrieved all original tweets geolocated to the US that contained the search terms “Logic” and “1-800-273-8255”.

The search allowed them to generate an exhaustive dataset with all mentions specifically related to Logic’s song from 2017 to 2018, covering the entire period before the release and during the song’s presence in the Billboard Hot 100. They also obtained data regarding the total number of calls to Lifeline across the US directly from Lifeline. An interrupted time series analysis found that Logic’s song “1-800-273-8255” was associated with a noticeable increase in calls to Lifeline (an additional 9915 calls or increase of 6.9%) during the 34 day period when public attention to the song was substantial. Over the same period, there was some evidence of a reduction in suicides, amounting to 245 fewer suicides (decrease of 5.5%).

Describing the song, the study said: “On April 28 in 2017, the American hip hop artist Logic released his song “1-800-273-8255,” prominently featuring the number of the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (referred to as Lifeline). The narrative of the song is centred around someone calling the 1-800 number for Lifeline and then telling the counsellor that they don’t want to live anymore. The accompanying music video, which was released four months later and has since received more than 419 million views on YouTube, depicts a young black man struggling with discrimination and bullying from peers and adults for being gay. He prepares for his suicide, but ultimately takes his phone and calls Lifeline, which marks a turning point towards improvement and mastery of his crisis."

The researchers said that the findings emphasise the potential population health benefits of working creatively and innovatively with other sectors, such as the music and entertainment industries, to promote new impactful stories of help-seeking that resonate with broad audiences, leave a visible footprint on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.