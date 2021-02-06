American Rapper With $24 Million Diamond Implant on His Forehead Has Baffled Everyone

American rapper named Lil Uzi Vert has left the netizens astonished by getting a Marquise-shaped diamond worth $24 million implanted on his forehead.

He created a buzz on the internet after he shared a video of him on his social media handle where he can be seen flaunting his pink diamond on his forehead.

The rapper’s post has since been trending and it looks like he took inspiration from Marvel’s superhero Vision.

His real name is Symere Woods and his post has garnered over 12 million views on Instagram till now as it leaves many amused and confused at the same time. While many went on to praise the ‘pink beauty’, some cracked jokes about the unusual implant.

A user has commented, “Imagine getting robbed and out of nowhere you hear someone say “ayo get his forehead to”.

Another user wrote, “THAT DIAMOND SO FIRE”. Some of the social media users also asked the rapper if they can touch the diamond.

On the other hand, the jeweller Elliot Eliantte, who designed this diamond, also shared a video of him on his social media handle and wrote, “Lil Uzi Vert Activated”. In the clip, the singer-writer can be seen donning a matching pink sweatshirt.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CK1lcjgHJGC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The rapper also shared a tweet where he informed his followers that he has spent the last past four years paying for the gem. He also mentioned that the precious gem is between 10 and 11 carats. He goes on to say that it is the first time he saw a real pink diamond.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face — Uzi London ☄️® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

In another tweet, he also cited the reason to get the diamond implant on his forehead. He wrote that the stone could not it fit into his ring and he was also afraid of losing the piece of jewellery and then being made fun of. He said people would mock him more if he lost the precious ring than if he got it implanted.

If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha... And yes I do have insurance https://t.co/nflciHyfVN — Uzi London ☄️® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

However, his explanation couldn’t convince his fans about the deed.