American Reality TV Actor is Selling Her Farts at Rs 76,000 for Each Jar

Reality TV personality Stephanie Matto has started selling her farts in a jar to strangers for up to $1,000 (Rs 76,000) each following her stint on the show ’90 Day Fiance’. Matto told Buzzfeed: “Working on my own adult-friendly platform these past few months has made me very aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there. Over the years, I’ve gotten a few messages from men and women wanting to buy my worn bras, hair, bathwater, etc. I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky, and different. It’s almost like a novelty item!"

Her admissions come just a month after the reality star detailed the process in a now-viral TikTok video, in which she divulged which foods she prefers to eat before preparing the jars for customers, reports femalefirst.co.uk. She said: “I like to get things rolling with some beans, a protein muffin, sometimes even a yoghurt - less sugar is better. Then I like to add little flower petals. “I feel like they attach the scent and make it last longer. And when I’m finally finished with my jar, I like to leave a personalised note."

Stephanie first came to prominence when she appeared on the reality show ’90 Day Fiance’ with then-girlfriend Erika, which charts long-distance couples who have either applied for or received a visa and have only 90 days to get married.

The pair split up and while Stephanie has set up a seemingly successful business venture, Erika said recently on her podcast that she had been “contacted" about starring on the Australian version of ‘Big Brother’.

