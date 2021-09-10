CHANGE LANGUAGE
American RJ Howard Stern Says Unvaccinated People Should Be Denied Hospital Care

The radio presenter slammed vaccine opponents saying that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, they should not clog up hospitals if they have Covid-19.

American radio jockey Howard Stern ruffled some feathers recently by his stance against anti-vaxxers. According to a report in The Hill, he said this on his radio show SiriusXM: “When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine."

Referring to those anti-vaxxers who say the decision about whether or not to get the shot is tied to their personal freedom, The Hollywood Reporter quoted him as saying: “F*** their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bullshit."

The report in The Hill quoted the presenter saying: “The other thing I hate is that all these people with Covid who won’t get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up. So like, if you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can’t even get into the E.R. And I’m really of mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated [and] you got Covid, you don’t get into a hospital."

He also slammed Texas’ controversial abortion law. “We have a system where the minority is starting to rule the country. We have places — like sh*tholes that have like 300,000 people — and they get two senators. The whole thing is wrong. The majority of the people in this country want abortion rights."

Throwing light on vaccine hesitancy in the US, a report in Gallup says: “A recent AP-NORC survey arrives at an estimate of 26% who have not and say they will not get vaccinated, while a Kaiser Family Foundation poll finds that 14% say they will never be vaccinated, with another 6% who say they will get it only if required by work, school or other activities."

first published:September 10, 2021, 17:08 IST