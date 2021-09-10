American RJ Howard Stern Says Unvaccinated People Should Be Denied Hospital Care

American radio jockey Howard Stern ruffled some feathers recently by his stance against anti-vaxxers. According to a report in The Hill, he said this on his radio show SiriusXM: “When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine."

Referring to those anti-vaxxers who say the decision about whether or not to get the shot is tied to their personal freedom, The Hollywood Reporter quoted him as saying: “F*** their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bullshit."

The report in The Hill quoted the presenter saying: “The other thing I hate is that all these people with Covid who won’t get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up. So like, if you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can’t even get into the E.R. And I’m really of mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated [and] you got Covid, you don’t get into a hospital."

He also slammed Texas’ controversial abortion law. “We have a system where the minority is starting to rule the country. We have places — like sh*tholes that have like 300,000 people — and they get two senators. The whole thing is wrong. The majority of the people in this country want abortion rights."

Throwing light on vaccine hesitancy in the US, a report in Gallup says: “A recent AP-NORC survey arrives at an estimate of 26% who have not and say they will not get vaccinated, while a Kaiser Family Foundation poll finds that 14% say they will never be vaccinated, with another 6% who say they will get it only if required by work, school or other activities."

