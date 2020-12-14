American Tourist Gets Lost in Mexican Jungle, Horse Helps Guide Her Back

In a rather scary incident, the news of an American tourist in Mexico went viral after she got lost in a jungle. The woman got separated from her group while riding the horse.

According to a report published in The Daily Mail, Liz Hicks shared her harrowing experience on video sharing portal Tik Tok.

One can make from her voice how scared she must have been when she was actually lost. In the video accessed by the news portal, she is heard saying, “Hi TikTok, I am currently in the jungle in Mexico somewhere. I do not speak Spanish and I am on a horse and I got drunk and I don't know how I got here and no one around me speaks my language so they don't know what I am saying — I don't know where I'm going — I just know I am on a horse.”

Her voice is visibly wobbly and she also looks a bit stressed while sharing her ordeal. The incident took place near the beach town of Yelapa in the municipality of Cabo Corrientes, located in Jalisco in Mexico.

She was on a vacation in Mexico when the incident happened. Her other photos from the trip reflect the fun times that she had during the vacation. Currently, her video has been viewed over 12 million times on Tik Tok alone.

In another video, the tourist said that the local children who she saw on the path were yelling at her. She claimed that she did not understand the things they said because of the language barrier.

Furthermore, she went on the mention that she also does not know how to ride a horse. Liz also appealed to her Tik Tok fam to help her learn Spanish. The second video has also garnered as many as two million views on Tik Tok.

In the second clip, one can also see her more calm and relaxed. She is also seen smiling and wearing sunglasses while talking to the camera.

Finally in the third video, she informed her Tik Tok fam that she has reached her hotel and is alive and well. Describing how she got lost, Liz mentioned that the horse she was riding on moved faster than other people’s horses. As a result, she got lost. She has also stated that even though she was feeling lost, the horse knew exactly where he was headed to.

Liz said in the video, “The issue with the horse was, I was lost but the horse wasn't lost... the horse knew where it was going, apparently, because it took me to this waterfall. I just got separated from my group because my horse kept running faster than everybody else's horse, and I was in the front.”