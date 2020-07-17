American Twitch Star Dr Disrespect Opens up on Anxiety and Conspiracy Theories after Ban

Dr Disrespect, aka Herschel "Guy" Beahm, who was banned from Twitch the live streaming platform for gamers, three weeks ago, has said that he will never return to it again.

Dr Disrespect happened to be one of the most popular streamers on the platform, with other four million followers. According to CNN, he had also signed an exclusive contract with the Twitch developers. Hence, when he was suddenly banned from the platform without prior notice, the gaming world was in for a shock. And weirdly enough, no one seems to know what prompted the drastic step.

On June 27, Dr Disrespect tweeted saying that Twitch had not notified him of any reason as to why they took the decision and thanked his supporters. Recently in an interview to CNN, he said that he had been battling "crazy levels of anxiety" since he heard the news.

Champions Club,Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

On June 26, Twitch said in an official statement that they had taken the decision because the streamer had violated community standards. According to another report by CNN, gaming companies like Twitch were taking steps to eliminate gamers who had been involved in sexual harassment allegations. However, there have been no call-outs involving Dr Disrespect. He also told CNN that he was aware of the conspiracy theories surrounding him and that it was disheartening.

In the same interview, he confirmed that he was planning to explore other avenues and try out other platforms for gaming although he was not planning on signing other contracts with them.