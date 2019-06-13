Take the pledge to vote

American Veteran Reunited With French Woman He Fell in Love with During World War II

They arranged for a reunion and the pair met for the first time in 75 years. The former lovers spent a few hours together before Robbins had to leave for the Normandy celebrations, but both Robbins and Jeannine promised they would meet again.

June 13, 2019
Apart from the gore and glory of battle and dominance that World War II was, it was also a time of separation, love and loss. It turns out that in the midst of World War II, a young American soldier fell in love with an 18-year-old French girl while he was stationed at their small hometown and got separated from during the course of the war.

Now, according to a story published by Daily Mail, the soldier, a 97-year-old veteran has finally been reunited with the woman he loved and whose picture he treasured for 75 years.

Robbins was a 24-year-old soldier stationed in the northeastern French town of Briey in 1944 when he first laid eyes on Jeannine Ganaye.

The pair quickly fell in love but barely two months later; Robbins was ordered to march to the Eastern Front to fight against the Axis Powers.

Speaking to a French television channel France 2, Robins revealed that while he told her that maybe he would return, things did not turn out the way they envisioned.

When the war came to an end, Robbins returned to America and met and married Lillian, his wife of 70 years, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 92.

And even though Jeannine hoped he would return, she too got married in 1949 and became mother to five children.

However, Robbins never forgot about his French lover, keeping a black-and-white photo of Jeannine and her village tucked away for decades.

Recently, when a group of French journalists approached Robbins for a report on World War II veterans in the US, he showed them the photo and the journalists managed to track down Jeannine, finding her at a retirement home in Montigny-lès-Metz, Moselle, about 27 miles from where the pair first met.

They arranged for a reunion and the pair met for the first time in 75 years. The former lovers spent a few hours together before Robbins had to leave for the Normandy celebrations, but both Robbins and Jeannine promised they would meet again.

