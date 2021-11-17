American YouTuber Orders Indian Street Food in 'Fluent' Bengali, Stuns Desis

What are the odds of you watching a foreigner ordering Bengali food? Well, if you are in India you might just spot a few tourists trying local cuisine. But have you heard a foreigner ordering Bengali food in the local language? Now, that’s an interesting combo. Or, we are the only ones thinking so? Of course not, the Internet just can’t seem to get over YouTuber Arieh Smith’s (Channel: Xiaomanyc) Bengali speaking skills in one of his latest videos. The clip, which has racked up nearly 4 lakh views in less than a week, shows Smith ordering food at a market in Queens, New York, US.

In his food trail, Smith goes shop-to-shop trying different foods items in the market. The clip starts with the YouTuber highlighting the fact that despite being one of the most spoken languages in the world, Bengali often doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

First up in the food trail, Smith goes to a paan shop where his Bengali accent leaves the shopkeeper amazed. Smith tries the paan and also gets appreciated for his language speaking skills. The YouTuber then goes to a flea market where he searches for a pyjama and talks to the shopkeeper in Bengali. Locals get intrigued to know the backstory of Smith’s connection with the language and ask him where he learned it. Here’s how he learnt it.

Smith’s skills have received special love from Bengalis on the Internet. Reacting to the clip, people lauded Smith for promoting the language. “As a Bengali never expected it but that’s the thing with Xiaoma he does the unexpected. Loved it Xiaoma…keep it going,” wrote a user in his reaction.

People were also impressed with the accent picked by Smith and said that it sounded like someone from their region. A user commented, “I’m a Bengali and this guy’s accent is legit holy moly you are insane!”

