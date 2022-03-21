American YouTuber Orders Paan in 'Fluent' Gujarati, Stuns Desis in Viral Video

Finding someone who speaks the same language as you, especially in a foreign land, leads to an instant connection. In a heartwarming incident, an American YouTuber, Arieh Smith, was offered free food at a Gujarati eatery as he placed the order in Gujarati. In the video, Smith who runs the popular YouTube channel Xiaomanyc, is seen visiting a Gujarati restaurant and surprising its Indian owner by asking for a Gujarati meal. Hearing Smith speak Gujarati, the owner fills up with joy and greets the YouTuber with a smile.

As Smith triggers the man’s curiosity, he begins to ask him about where he learned the language and if he had ever tasted Gujarati food. Smith then tells the man that it’s his first time at a Gujarati restaurant following which the owner lovingly serves him a traditional thali.

After praising the food while licking his fingers, Smith then leaves to have some paan in another shop. Apparently, the pan owner also turns out to be Gujarati and strikes a conversation with the content creator in Gujarati. The paan shop owner also gets astonished by Xiaoma’s ability to pull off a rare language and praises him for the gesture.

In a rare gesture, as Smith asks for a paan, the owner hands him one for free. “No charge,” says the owner while asserting that he likes people who learn the Gujarati language. After getting his free paan, Smith acknowledges how kind the people were to him. From the restaurant owner who offered him thali to the pan shop owner who did not even take money, Xiaoma was melted by the response he got.

Later, Smith goes to another Indian restaurant and amazes yet another person with his Gujarati. He grabs some buttermilk from the place and strikes a conversation in Gujarati. He shares that some of his Gujarati friends had taught him the language and that he was curious to try the food.

Notably, apart from the YouTube channel, Xiaoma also runs a website where he offers language classes and consulting. Moreover, he has another YouTube channel where he has shared his journey of learning languages.

