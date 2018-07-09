English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
American YouTuber Recreates Madhuri Dixit Magic on New York Streets
Q Park is back at it again, this time he's enacting Bollywood songs.
Image credits: Zee Music Classic / Q Park | YouTube
YouTube sensation Q Park has a habit of turning heads on the streets of New York and his recent video has got the desi janta quite excited.
A former investment banker, Q Park's on-street antics have often induced confused laughter from pedestrians and bystanders. His social media breakthrough? When he donned a romper and casually walked around the New York City while recording stunned gazes from the public.
When he imitated Shakira in one of his videos, the Columbian singer noticed.
This time, the YouTuber decided to take Bollywood tunes to the NY street and imitated Madhuri Dixit and Hrithik Roshan's dance moves. Naturally, the onlookers were left scratching their heads.
The video shared by Q Park on 29 June has racked up nearly a million views and he can be seen dancing to "Choli Ke Peeche", "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", "Dhoom Again", "Chammak Challo", and "Badri ki Dulhania".
Did he succeed? Find out here:
