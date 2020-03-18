Americans are Finally Discovering How Indians Clean Up as Coronavirus Panic Causes Toilet Paper Crisis

The Coronavirus scare had people running to the supermarkets and grocery stores and stockpiling, or hoarding, on items like faces masks, hand sanitisers and, of course, rolls and rolls of toilet paper.

There were fights inside the stores over toilet papers. Photos of empty racks of toilet paper inside supermarkets went viral. Countries like the United States and United Kingdom depend heavily on the washroom essential, unlike India where water is used to clean up after doing one's business. With that, it seems like Americans are finally discovering the Indian way of cleaning up.

Adaption in times of toilet paper shortage may start a lifestyle change as people might switch to bidets.

Chicago-bases 28-year-old Xack Brame recently tweeted a photograph of his new bidet on Twitter. “Y’all, imbeciles: buying toilet paper in bulk,” he jokes in the tweet. “Us, intellectuals: bought a bidet.”

Actor and comedian Vir Das, in an appreciation post on Instagram, posted the image of a bidet and called it the ‘unsung hero’. “In a world hoarding toilet paper, let’s take a moment to appreciate the unsung hero,” he wrote with the image.

Toilet paper emerged as the topmost stockpiling target for people after they panicked that the spread of the coronavirus epidemic will lead to supply shortages.

Recently, the police in the northwestern US state of Oregon urged citizens worried about the coronavirus pandemic not to call 911 if they run out of toilet paper.

The novel coronavirus prompted panic buying across much of the US, and overseas, with items including hand sanitiser, mineral water and toilet paper frequently disappearing from supermarket shelves.

The surge in purchase of toilet papers also resulted in scuffles between people, compelling cops to intervene.

(With agency inputs)