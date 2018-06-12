GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Americans on Twitter Are Pissed Off With a Journalist For Interrupting The Historic Trump-Kim Summit

"Will you give up your nuclear weapons, sir?"

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2018, 1:45 PM IST
President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. (Image: AP)
The world watched with bated breath as US President Donald Trump signed a 'mysterious document' with the North Korean Prime Minister Kim Jong Un at the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore.

However, CNN's senior reporter Jim Acosta had his own plans.

As Trump and Kim walked along the promenade at Singapore's Capella Hotel after leaving the room where they had their 35-minute private meeting, Acosta and other journalists who had been waiting for them jumped the gun with his questions.

First the CNN journalist asked Trump how things were going so far to which Trump replied saying, "very good. Very good."

Then Acosta, along with one other journalist, posed the following question to Kim, "Will you give up your nuclear weapons, sir?"

Trump and Kim had already begun walking away and the queries went unanswered.

While the split- second awkwardness that spilled on Trump's face in that moment is truly priceless, Americans on Twitter are very angry with Acosta's move.

Some called Acosta's behavior as an 'attention-seeking'' gimmick. Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner called him the “most annoying person in the White House press corps.” Here's a look at some of the other reactions of people on Twitter:

























 

