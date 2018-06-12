English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Americans on Twitter Are Pissed Off With a Journalist For Interrupting The Historic Trump-Kim Summit
"Will you give up your nuclear weapons, sir?"
President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. (Image: AP)
The world watched with bated breath as US President Donald Trump signed a 'mysterious document' with the North Korean Prime Minister Kim Jong Un at the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore.
However, CNN's senior reporter Jim Acosta had his own plans.
As Trump and Kim walked along the promenade at Singapore's Capella Hotel after leaving the room where they had their 35-minute private meeting, Acosta and other journalists who had been waiting for them jumped the gun with his questions.
First the CNN journalist asked Trump how things were going so far to which Trump replied saying, "very good. Very good."
Then Acosta, along with one other journalist, posed the following question to Kim, "Will you give up your nuclear weapons, sir?"
Trump and Kim had already begun walking away and the queries went unanswered.
While the split- second awkwardness that spilled on Trump's face in that moment is truly priceless, Americans on Twitter are very angry with Acosta's move.
Some called Acosta's behavior as an 'attention-seeking'' gimmick. Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner called him the “most annoying person in the White House press corps.” Here's a look at some of the other reactions of people on Twitter:
CNN's Jim Acosta interrupts a historic signing ceremony with North Korea, shouts questions at President Trump. #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/6SJPOFvcto
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 12, 2018
While the split- second awkwardness that spilled on Trump's face in that moment is truly priceless, Americans on Twitter are very angry with Acosta's move.
Some called Acosta's behavior as an 'attention-seeking'' gimmick. Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner called him the “most annoying person in the White House press corps.” Here's a look at some of the other reactions of people on Twitter:
Jim Acosta’s behavior is a perfect example of the loud, obnoxious American all cultural sensitivity trainings teach us to avoid!
What an embarrassment!@realDonaldTrump
— Mare Canare (@MareCanare1) June 12, 2018
He will soon be on suicide watch
— I am (@Truthissimply) June 12, 2018
Welcome to the Trumps presidency. Where everything you heard from news media saying he can't do this or won't do that is being shown to be false. Haters gonna hate, and most of them just lie. And will somebody get a hold of little Jim Acosta? Hes acting like an entitled child
— Gordon Bombay (@GordonBBombay) June 12, 2018
Ya was that his annoying voice rudely interrupting a very historical moment that should have been silent?
— Ellie (@Hm56090688) June 12, 2018
@Acosta a petulant child disguised as a “journalist”
— Deplorable Lauren (@LlovesWings) June 12, 2018
Annoying Acosta.. like a toddler asking “are we there yet” a million times ..
— Maye ⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@EyamCC147) June 12, 2018
@Acosta you imbecile. Put your god damned ego aside for 2 minutes and spare us all.
— Baltic Herring (@baltic_herring) June 12, 2018
What I wouldn't have given for Trump to nudge Kim and say "Don't worry about him, he's just fake news", translator and all.
— Render1 (@Remeciis) June 12, 2018
