Americans on Twitter Are Pissed Off With a Journalist For Interrupting The Historic Trump-Kim Summit



CNN's Jim Acosta interrupts a historic signing ceremony with North Korea, shouts questions at President Trump. #TrumpKimSummit

Jim Acosta's behavior is a perfect example of the loud, obnoxious American all cultural sensitivity trainings teach us to avoid!

What an embarrassment!@realDonaldTrump

What an embarrassment!@realDonaldTrump



He will soon be on suicide watch

Welcome to the Trumps presidency. Where everything you heard from news media saying he can't do this or won't do that is being shown to be false. Haters gonna hate, and most of them just lie. And will somebody get a hold of little Jim Acosta? Hes acting like an entitled child



Ya was that his annoying voice rudely interrupting a very historical moment that should have been silent?

@Acosta a petulant child disguised as a "journalist"



Annoying Acosta.. like a toddler asking "are we there yet" a million times ..

@Acosta you imbecile. Put your god damned ego aside for 2 minutes and spare us all.



What I wouldn't have given for Trump to nudge Kim and say "Don't worry about him, he's just fake news", translator and all.

The world watched with bated breath as US President Donald Trump signed a 'mysterious document' with the North Korean Prime Minister Kim Jong Un at the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore.However, CNN's senior reporter Jim Acosta had his own plans.As Trump and Kim walked along the promenade at Singapore's Capella Hotel after leaving the room where they had their 35-minute private meeting, Acosta and other journalists who had been waiting for them jumped the gun with his questions.First the CNN journalist asked Trump how things were going so far to which Trump replied saying, "very good. Very good."Then Acosta, along with one other journalist, posed the following question to Kim, "Will you give up your nuclear weapons, sir?"Trump and Kim had already begun walking away and the queries went unanswered.While the split- second awkwardness that spilled on Trump's face in that moment is truly priceless, Americans on Twitter are very angry with Acosta's move.Some called Acosta's behavior as an 'attention-seeking'' gimmick. Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner called him the “most annoying person in the White House press corps.” Here's a look at some of the other reactions of people on Twitter: