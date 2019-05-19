English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Americans Tell Jimmy Kimmel That 'Game of Thrones' Season Finale Was 'Epic'. It Hasn't Aired Yet.
Apparently, there are a bunch of Americans residing in Los Angeles, who have already watched the season finale episode of 'Game of Thrones'.
Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live video on YouTube.
Loading...
So you've read plot leaks and seen alleged spoilers of Game of Thrones on the Internet and perhaps think you know more than anyone else.
Well, think again. Because there are a bunch of Americans residing in Los Angeles, who have already watched the season finale episode and no, we aren't bluffing. Even if they are.
A lot has unfolded since David Benioff and D. B. Weiss ran out of George RR Martin’s published material and dived into their original scripts. The eight and final season has come under severe criticism and fan outcries have grown louder with each episode.
Several loyal followers of Game of Thrones believe the season and the writing feels rushed, with key characters meeting their underwhelming ends and the show entering into a territory - one that was unknown to GoT and its loyal followers for the past 7 seasons. The show's ratings have since seen a massive dip with even an online petition doing rounds of the web to get the final season cancelled and remade. The actors behind our beloved characters, too, haven't shied away from showing their displeasure to how and where we all have reached now.
But like it or hate it, the makers and everyone involved with the streaming of the medieval epic drama have done an excellent job to keep the much-anticipated episodes behind the curtains and safeguard the Internet from leaks. Until now.
Recently, Jimmy Kimmel sent out his crew on the streets of Hollywood asking people about the final episode of Game of Thrones. The folks who had already watched it shared their thoughts on it.
The only catch here: the finale hasn't aired yet.
"What did you think when Arya found the Statue of Liberty buried in the sand in the end?" to which the pedestrian responds, "My thoughts that it was the representation of the whole series is of the future and I guess how we all crumble."
"Who are you rooting for Cersei or Melania?" "Melania. She's awesome She's better than Cersei. Cersei scares me," responds a confident bystander.
The interviewer then asks another person to share his thoughts about the sex scene between the dragons.
We aren't kidding.
Watch the funny segment “Lie Witness News” from Jimmy Kimmel Live here to believe it:
