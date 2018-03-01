Americans Tell Jimmy Kimmel They are Very Worried About Wakanda, the Fictional Country in 'Black Panther'

After receiving rave reviews, Black Panther zoomed past The Dark Knight and Iron Man to earn the best-aggregated score on Rotten Tomatoes for any live-action superhero film.The superhero movie also broke several records as it grossed more than $700 million at the box office worldwide.However, there are people in the world who are unaware of the global phenomenon that is the Black Panther.So when Jimmy Kimmel sent out his crew on the streets of Hollywood asking people about the "crisis" happening in the country of “Wakanda,” folks confidently shared their thoughts.The only problem here being, Wakanda is a fictional African nation of the universally acclaimed movie.“What are people saying about the crisis in Wakanda?” to which the pedestrian responds, “They’re saying it’s a big catastrophe, it’s a lot of bad things over there.”“I think we need a strong [military] presence there. I definitely support our troops. So, if they’re in Wakanda, they have a reason to be there,” responds a confident bystander.Another pedestrian believes America should solve its own problems first before getting involved with Wakanda.We are not joking.Watch the funny segment “Lie Witness News” from Jimmy Kimmel's show here to believe it: