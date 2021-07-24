Americans Trying Hajmola For First Time Will Make the Desi in You Go 'LOL'

Those who grew up in India remember the myriad variety of candies that were available to us. One such candy was the very unique Hajmola, the herbal digestive tablet that many of us used to pop for its tangy mix of traditional Indian culinary herbs, spices and edible salts. Hajmola is quite popular among Indians, as the website of its manufacturer Dabur, suggests that almost 2.6 crore tablets are consumed every day in India. However, how do you imagine someone who is not Indian would react to consuming one such pill?

A YouTube video uploaded earlier this month has shared the reaction of Americans after they popped in the Indian household candy. The YouTube channel called ‘Our Stupid Reactions’ uploaded a five-minute video on July 4 where they recorded the reaction of a group of Americans who tried Hajmola for the first time.

The video opens with the group observing the Hajmola regular flavour jar and smelling the candy. Rick Segall and Korbin Miles, the duo who run the channel also invited Rick’s mother for this episode. One pair of brothers who were invited for the video commented that candy is usually sweet, but after smelling the Hajmola jar they could only sense a mixture of spices. Another pair commented that the Hajmola jar smelled like a “taco shop.” Rick’s mother, on the other hand, said that she smells grassroots.

One couple commented that the digestive candies smelled like a mixture of “seasoning salt.” A duo of brothers, Zack and Jesse wondered whether they had to swallow or chew the candy. After the group popped in the Hajmola digestive pills, their reactions were quite priceless. Some were trying to fathom the flavour that the pill was giving off while some instantly gave up and took the candy out of their mouths for its overwhelming amount of spices.

Rick’s mother only used her facial expression to share her reaction as she exclaimed and had a bewildered look on her face. Many Americans who consumed Hajmola in the video noted that it was like a bunch of seasonings combined in a pill.

