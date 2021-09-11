'America's Darkest Day': How Newspaper Headlines Described 9/11 Terror Attack

For Americans September 11, 2001, has been etched in their memories as the day when New York’s two tallest buildings were reduced to rubble within three hours. It was a coordinated hijacking of four commercial airplanes, which were then used to fly into high-profile targets in New York City and Washington, DC. The deadliest terrorist attack in the history of the United States of America marks its 20th anniversary this year. In the early hours of September 11, 2001, a total of 19 hijackers made their way through security at airports in Boston, Newark, and Washington, DC. The attacks began around 8 am when a lone plane smashed into the World Trade Center in New York followed by a second plane. Then a third plane crashed into the Pentagon, the nerve center of the American armed forces leaving it burning and partially collapsed. Then a fourth plane was downed in Pennsylvania.

The attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations. 2,753 people were killed in New York, 184 people were killed at the Pentagon while 40 people were killed on Flight 93. The 9/11 terrorists were members of Islamist extremist group al-Qaeda who planned the attacks from their base in Afghanistan. In the days that followed a lot change around the world, including air travel and it kickstarted what came to be known as ‘The War on Terror.’

Here’s how newspapers in American reported the 9/11 attack on the Twin towers and the Pentagon.

The Palm Beach Post‘s front page on Sept. 12, 2001, read “MASSACARE: Terrorists crash planes into Pentagon."

Detroit Free Press, September 12, 2001, reads “AMERICA’S DARKEST DAY: Terrorists will be hunted down, Bush tells the nation."

The Dallas Morning News, September 12, 2001 reads, “War at home: Shaken nation awaits tally from Pentagon, Trade Center attacks; Bush vows to track down terrorists and ‘bring them to justice."

The New York Times, September 12, 2001 headline reads, “U.S. Attacked: Hijacked Jets Destroy Twin Towers and Hit Pentagon in Day of Terror."

The Washington Post, September 12, 2001 read, “Terrorists Hijack 4 Airliners, Destroy World Trade Center, Hit Pentagon; Hundreds Dead."

Orlando Sentinel, September 12, 2001 front page says: “‘Today, our nation saw evil’. “Bush: Worst-ever attack on U.S. will not break nation’s resolve.'"

The Cleveland Plain Dealer, September 12, 2001 kept it simple. “Terror Hits Home: Hijackers ram 2 airliners into World Trade Center; 3rd plane slams into Pentagon, 4th crashes near Pittsburgh; hundreds die"

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: September 12, 2001: “Outrage: Thousands dead, a nation staggered as terrorists strike New York, Washington."

The Denver Post, September 12, 2001, frontpage read, “Darkest hour: Thousands die as hijacked jets strike World Trade Center, Pentagon; Bush promises retribution for terrorists ‘and those who harbor them.'"

The Baltimore Sun, September 12, 2001: “Devastation: Hijacked planes destroy World Trade Center towers; Third jetliner slams into Pentagon; Thousands feared dead in worst U.S. terror attacks."

The Seattle Times, September 12, 2001, had the shortest description. “Terror: Trade Center destroyed by hijacked jets."

The collapse of America’s most symbolic twin towers came as a collective shock to the entire world who were still struggling to make sense of how a coordinated act of terrorism of that magnitude was allowed to take place on American soil. The period following the attack was one which saw an aggressive foreign American policy being implemented. President George W Bush pledged to win the war against terrorism and also decided to be down al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the attacks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here