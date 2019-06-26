Take the pledge to vote

'America's Got Talent' Star Stuns at Her Wedding, Performs 'Footloose' Dance Routine With Pet Pooch

The celebrity dog trainer Sara Carson Devine and Hero performed a freestyle number choreographed to include the dog in front of delighted guests after tying the knot.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
A woman who had competed in America's Got Talent shocked and wowed audiences at her wedding by performing to the 1980's smash hit Footloose with her pet Hero, a border collie, in Las Vegas.

The celebrity dog trainer Sara Carson Devine and Hero performed a freestyle number choreographed to include the dog in front of delighted guests after tying the knot.

According to a news published in Daily Mail, at one point Devine even formed a hoop with her arms, which Hero, heroically jumped through and even climbed on to her back.

A video of the two performing was posted on her official Instagram handle, alongside the caption, "Today was a big day! So happy to have Hero by my side through my life’s journey. We had a Super Devine night.”

Soon after it was posted, the video went viral.

The video has garnered over 43,000 views on Instagram alone with people commenting on the dance routine and congratulating Devine on her marriage, with one user even writing, "This was so awesome I can watch over and over congratulations Sara and John and Hero for being apart of this special day."

Speaking to Daily Mail, the 24-year-old revealed that she was nervous because of the huge dress and that they had not practiced the dance moves and had no idea what to expect.

Sara and Hero appeared in Season 12 of America's Got Talent, where they finished in fifth place.

