Amid Classes and Work, 'Cycle Soldiers' of Kolkata are Delivering Essentials to Those in Need

The coronavirus has left India battered and states are all reeling under the effect of the pandemic. While many have lost their lives, some are on their way to recovery and thousands of good samaritans have come up during such distressful times and are trying to help anyone who might need support, be it monetary or otherwise. A similar such endeavour is being undertaken by a group of youths in Kolkata.

Arvind Kumar, a young postgraduate student of Public Policy at King’s College in London came back home when the campus closed due to the pandemic. While attending his online classes, the youth also realised his grandmother had difficulty procuring groceries as she was restricted from going out due to Covid-19 restrictions. Arvind however soon figured out how the problem was much bigger as there were many elders who couldn’t go out as and when needed. Thus he appealed on social media and soon Cycle Soldiers was formed, a group of youths who in between their studies or work, bought and supplied these essentials to the senior citizens in and around the city, The Times of India reported.

The group, comprising of 8 volunteers so far, supplies medicines, grocery, vegetables or anything else that the people might need with no extra charge. The young men also have taken permission from the local police stations who have been immensely supportive of the idea. For now the group is functioning near the Rabindra Sarobar area but plan to include more areas under their ambit.

Several such initiatives have been undertaken in many states. A group of young people from Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur have together installed an ‘Anbu Suvar’ or a “Wall of Kindness" to feed the needy during the lockdown. Situated at Sarankabani Koil Sannidhi street in Kumbakonam, the wall includes 100 packets of a number of rice varieties including sambar rice, lemon rice, tomato rice and curd rice.

A team of 27 volunteers from the Youth Welfare Association (Delhi), a non-profit organisation are also providing home-cooked food to Covid patients in different localities of south Delhi. Yet another diverse group of professionals who have named themselves Team Avengers are providing homemade meals, oxygen cans, medicines, food packets and medical kits and accessible doctor’s consultation for anyone who is in need of them.

