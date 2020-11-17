Amid 'Disputed Claims' Galore, Mumbai Police's Tweet on Drunk-driving is Winning the Internet

Driving under the influence of alcohol is something we have always been advised again as it poses a huge risk of hurting ourselves and others. Youngsters often undertake risky drives after afew drinks that many a times have even resulted in grave accidents.

For those who are guilty of the same, Mumbai police have taken a sarcastic route in order to discourage them. They took to Twitter to take a jibe at those who pretend to be normal despite being drunk. Mumbai police wrote, "I had only 3 drinks, I can still drive!" They added that this claim is disputed.

The warning acts as a dig on US President Donald Trump and his “disputed claims” about US election results, After the election results in the US showed that he had lost to Joe Biden, Trump made unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud. In order to prevent his unsubstantiated tweets from influencing people, Twitter has flagged his posts. The micro-blogging site has used the label,

This claim about election fraud is disputed!, on some of his tweets.

I had only 3 drinks, I can still drive!!⃝ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 17, 2020

The tweet has received overwhelming reactions from netizens. It has garnered more than 8K likes. Many people also flooded the post with comments. Responding to the tweet, one person called it “epic,” while another user asked netizens to don’t drink and drive.

Epic !!! — Vimal Jantla (@vimal__jangla) November 17, 2020

Don't drink & drive — vishwajits (@Svishwajit1) November 17, 2020

A user asked Mumbai police, “How many drinks is within permissible limit?”

How many drinks is within permissible limit? — Rohan Mehta ▫️ (@Rohan2249) November 17, 2020

One person called the post “Good one,” while another netizen said that the claim that Mumbai police are the “best police of India” is also disputed.

As soon as Trump’s claims made headlines, a lot of netizens started making fun of him.

This is not the first time Mumbai police have taken the creative route to spread awareness of any important issue.

In July, they shared a Andaz Apna Apna movie-inspired meme to urge people to wear face mask to protect themselves from the COVID-19 . They gave a funny twist to a Paresh Rawal’s dialogue in the film.

In one of the scene, Rawal says to his doppelganger, "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai (I am Teja, the mark is here).” Mumbai police made it funny by presenting it as, "Teja main hoon, mask idhar hai (I am Teja, the mask is here).”