CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » Buzz » Amid Floods, Crocodile Spotted In Bihar's Munger
1-MIN READ

Amid Floods, Crocodile Spotted In Bihar's Munger

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 06, 2022, 10:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Villagers claim that this crocodile was feasting on little animals and could attack humans anytime.

Villagers claim that this crocodile was feasting on little animals and could attack humans anytime.

The rising levels of water in Ganga submerged Munger and surrounding areas.

The internet never fails to give us astonishing videos and pictures daily. We found yet another video from Bihar that has surfaced on social media platforms and that will surely surprise you.

Floodwaters inundated various areas of Bihar’s Munger district. The rising levels of water in Ganga submerged Munger and surrounding areas, and the flood water has reached the houses as well as the fields.

While people were still coping with the same, another scary thing happened. A crocodile entered the rural district. Villagers claim that this crocodile was feasting on little animals and could attack humans anytime. Villagers are also terrified because it’s still out in the open.

Munger has been experiencing flooding over the previous two days. However, the floodwaters have begun to recede now. Flood water made its way into the villages in the Bengali Tola, Raghunathpur, Kalyanpur, and Ghorghat sections of the Bariarpur block.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

It was not the first time a crocodile was spotted in Munger. According to Bhado Mandal, a resident of Bengali Tola, people have gathered on the railway track to avoid flood floods. He stated that the cattle were chained there. The crocodile has followed the flood waters to the railway track and cattle are becoming his prey now.

Zilla Parishad member Durgesh Singh said that the villagers of Bariyarpur are scared of crocodiles, adding that the officials have been informed.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 06, 2022, 10:51 IST
last updated:September 06, 2022, 10:51 IST