Amid Lockdown BCCI Shares 'A Friendly Guide' to Combat Coronavirus with Examples of Cricketers

The current times of self-isolation, quarantine and lockdown need constant entertainment or engagement to keep boredom away. All of us are looking for ways to keep ourselves busy so the monotony of staying back do not cost us our mental health.

In a similar initiative, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is giving us important tips to follow during the Coronavirus outbreak.

With a picture of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, BCCI captioned the post, “How to battle Coronavirus - A friendly Guide.” We all know the friendliest advisor of all in the Indian cricket team.

How to battle Coronavirus - A friendly Guide pic.twitter.com/wbtpSMte6t — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

The board also posted a series of pictures to convey an important message. This is how Rohit Sharma’s reference is helping us to understand to stay indoors.

✅ Stay indoors

❌ DO NOT venture out pic.twitter.com/9AXCrOIeLG — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

Even if you have to go out to buy essential items, this is how BCCI is advising you to maintain a safe distance.

If you HAVE to get out, maintain distance ⬅️➡️ pic.twitter.com/0EVcwlGntX — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

And Ravindra Jadeja is here to help us teach how to keep our hands clean.

Ensure you have a clean and safe pair of hands pic.twitter.com/g2y1A6E5fu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

You can’t expect one person of a family to do all the work. Help in household chores just like KL Rahul.

Help with household chores pic.twitter.com/BJApOZ99Fu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

You can help a larger audience by passing on important information.

Pass on important information to everyone️ pic.twitter.com/AqghBblgif — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

It’s time to step up and emerge victorious together.

Meanwhile, Star Sports is also helping all its viewers to dive into nostalgia by showing old matches.

Catering to your childhood memories is on our priority list! Catch the full match replay of the 2011 ICC CWC #INDvPAK semi-final on March 30 and the final between India & Sri Lanka on April 2, both at 2:00 pm on Star Sports 1/1 HD, 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi & Star Sports First. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 26, 2020

Why should BCCI have all the fun? Here’s what netizens shared:

Just improve your immune system and hit that Corona out of this country pic.twitter.com/3ZAMNjZRzV — Shivam Sharma (@SharmaJiKaTweet) March 26, 2020

Needless to say, the tough times have brought in a lot of creativity!