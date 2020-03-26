BUZZ

Amid Lockdown BCCI Shares 'A Friendly Guide' to Combat Coronavirus with Examples of Cricketers

(Image credit: Twitter)

It’s time to step up and emerge victorious together.

The current times of self-isolation, quarantine and lockdown need constant entertainment or engagement to keep boredom away. All of us are looking for ways to keep ourselves busy so the monotony of staying back do not cost us our mental health.

In a similar initiative, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is giving us important tips to follow during the Coronavirus outbreak.

With a picture of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, BCCI captioned the post, “How to battle Coronavirus - A friendly Guide.” We all know the friendliest advisor of all in the Indian cricket team.

The board also posted a series of pictures to convey an important message. This is how Rohit Sharma’s reference is helping us to understand to stay indoors.


Even if you have to go out to buy essential items, this is how BCCI is advising you to maintain a safe distance.


And Ravindra Jadeja is here to help us teach how to keep our hands clean.


You can’t expect one person of a family to do all the work. Help in household chores just like KL Rahul.


You can help a larger audience by passing on important information.


It’s time to step up and emerge victorious together.


Meanwhile, Star Sports is also helping all its viewers to dive into nostalgia by showing old matches.


Why should BCCI have all the fun? Here’s what netizens shared:




Needless to say, the tough times have brought in a lot of creativity!

