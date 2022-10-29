Amid Rising Tensions, Taiwan Invites Chinese Vets to Treat Ailing Panda

You can count on an animal as adorable as a panda to steal your heart and brighten up a stressful day but it is not every day that a panda brings together two nations with animosity between them. But that is exactly what a panda named Tuan Tuan at Taipei Zoo in Taiwan is doing. As tension continues between China and Taiwan, in the midst of this turmoil, Taiwan has called upon Chinese vets to treat an ailing Tuan Tuan.

The giant panda was gifted by China to Taiwan, along with a breeding partner named Yuan Yuan in 2008 as a token of good relations between the nations. However, since then, relations have since soured between China and Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a breakaway province. Despite the dispute, according to Chinese media, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Friday that the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda has selected two veterinary specialists to help with treatment. Taiwanese vets suspect the 18-year-old Tuan Tuan is suffering from brain cancer.

The arrival of the vets may take some time since visa applications have become difficult due to the tension between the two countries, although Taiwan officials said they had already started processing their visa applications.

Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan have gained enormous popularity in Taiwan since their arrival. Heng Ling-lin, who brought her kids to Taipei Zoo to sign get-well messages, said to the AFP news agency, “He was small and very cute when he first got here. It breaks my heart to see him like this”

Meanwhile, President Tsai Ing-Wen of Taiwan has said that her self-governing island country will not succumb to China’s aggressive threats. China sees self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province that will eventually be under Beijing’s control while Taiwan distances itself from the mainland and believes in its own sovereignty, and having its own constitution.

