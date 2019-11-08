Amidst Deadlock, Devendra Fadnavis Changes Twitter Bio to 'Caretaker CM of Maharashtra'

In an ongoing political deadlock, Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena are yet to reach a consensus on the formation of Maharashtra's next government since BJP's victory of the October 21 assembly polls.

While both the parties have been slamming each other over the 50-50 sharing of the chief minister's post, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has changed his Twitter bio to 'caretaker chief minister.'

The former leader whose term was ending on November 9, handed over his resignation today to the Governor, who asked him to continue as the 'caretaker chief minister' until an agreement is reached.

A lot of buzz has been going on around his newly-acquired title of a 'caretaker chief minister' in the absence of a real one and Fadnavis seemed to take a serious note of it.

Meanwhile, the ally, Sena's chief even asked him not to misuse the power of his 'caretaker government' amidst the political stalemate.'

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.