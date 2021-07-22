Pakistani Anchor Enthusiastically Interviewing Buffalo on Eid is a 'Moo-d'

Amin Hafeez is back with another gold interview. The Pakistani journalist, who has over the years made a name for himself by taking news reporting to new heights, has made a comeback by interviewing a buffalo… only this time on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid. Armed with a mic and a smile on his face, Hafeez casually poses a few questions to the cattle as the buffalo gives prompt responses. “Haanji aap bataye, aapko Lahore mein aake kaisa laga? (So tell me how do you like being in Lahore?)" to which the buffalo responds with a grunt. Visibly excited, Hafeez looks back at the camera and says, “Lahore acha laga… waah ji waah (The buffalo likes Lahore)."

The anchor then goes on to ask: “Bataiye Lahore ka khaana acha hai ya aapke gaaon ka khaana acha hai? (Which food do you prefer? The one in Lahore or back in your village?)"

The courteous buffalo once again acknowledges the interviewer with the buffalo sounds. Thrilled, Hafeez concludes the video by adding: “Haan kehti hai Lahore ka khana acha hai (Yes, it likes Lahore’s food)."

The viral clip was tweeted by journalist Naila Inayat and received plenty of views as expected.

Now what is Eid without Amin Hafeez interviewing cattle.. pic.twitter.com/5r2sfh5Ua7— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 21, 2021

Earlier last year, Hafeez made headlines with a special segment wherein the journalist was dressed as a royal emperor brandishing a sword and reading the news before signing off for Geo News, Lahore.

Hafeez gained immense popularity back in 2016 for his coverage of cattle.

The special coverage was on how cattle have been using the foot overbridge to cross a road in Lahore as against humans who risked their lives and scrambled across through speeding traffic.

Hafeez was seen asking the buffaloes whether it was difficult for them to use the bridge. “They’re probably saying that it’s not easy for any animal to climb the stairs," was how he translated a buffalo speak.

In a reportage later, Hafeez turned heads by riding a donkey on live TV.

