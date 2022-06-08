Amino Acids, Building Blocks of Life, Found on an Asteroid by Japan Probe

In December 2020, Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 brought back some samples from Ryugu, an asteroid located roughly 300 million kilometers away from Earth. After performing an extensive analysis, researchers have now discovered more than 20 samples of amino acids in the pieces of the asteroid.

Amino acids are considered the building blocks of life. Finding them in the asteroid particles brings scientists one step closer to understanding the origin of life.

There are many theories to origin of life on Earth. One theory suggests that all life on the planet was wiped out this one time during the primordial years when Earth became too hot. It claims that life was brought back to Earth by asteroids such as Ryugu that travelled from outer space. The discovery of amino acid samples on an asteroid suggests that these celestial bodies fostered life on their surfaces. The Ryugu asteroid is believed to contain some samples as old as 4.6 billion years ago. It was the time when the solar system was being created.

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will next collaborate with NASA on a mission called OSIRIS-Rex probe. The probe, like the Hayabusa2, will collect samples from the Bennu asteroid and is scheduled for a touchdown next year.

The Hayabusa2 collected 5.4 grams of samples in two sample touchdowns on the Ryugu asteroid. The samples collected in 2018 and 2019 were brought back to Earth in 2020. According to scientists, the samples from Ryugu were “the most primitive material in the solar system,” that had ever been studied.

On in-depth analysis, the Ryugu samples showed traces of chemical composition similar to the material found in the early solar system. It contained more carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen components than any other carbonaceous chondrite asteroids.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.