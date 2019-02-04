Budget Highlights
Bollywood Celebs Share Cute Photo of Street Kids Taking a 'Selfie' but Big B Thinks it's 'Photoshopped'
The image by an anonymous photographer was shared by Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Boman Irani and Atul Kasbekar among others.
The image, which has been going viral on social media ever since it was first tweeted by actor Anupam Kher, depicts a bunch of children posing like they are taking a selfie. But what makes the picture special is that they don't seem to have a photo-taking device such as cell phone or camera in their hand.
The kids were instead posing with a tattered slipper, pretending to hold it over their heads like a phone and feigning to take a photo with it. The moment was captured by a photographer who put it up on social media, only to have the image instantly go viral.
Anupam Kher shared the photo with the caption, "Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out". Others such as actor Boman Irani, Suniel Shetty and producer Atul Kasbekar of Why cheat India fame. Shetty wrote that happiness is a state of mind while Irani felt that this selfies deserved more 'likes' than others.
“Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.”:) #Attitude #Innocence #HeartWarming #SelfieWithAFootwear pic.twitter.com/Q6HOiyEkV5— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 3, 2019
“You’re only as happy as you choose to be”. A saying that holds true for one and all!!— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) February 3, 2019
And I’m sure this selfie deserves more likes than most. pic.twitter.com/KafEzq3mg8
I’m sharing this image that came in on text cause d unbridled innocence n joy of these lovely kids moved me n made me smile in equal measure— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 3, 2019
Super image that asks questions
If anyone can reliably locate these munchkins n d photog I’d love to personally send them something each pic.twitter.com/5JWBmixzSH
However, actor Amitabh Bachchan was not as quick to pile his compliments on the photo and wondered if the image was, in fact, fake. Responding to Kasbekar's post, Big B wrote that the picture could be Photoshopped as the hand that held the slipper appearred different from the rest of the body of the kid holding it.
.. with due respect and apology .. i feel this is photoshopped .. notice that the hand that holds the chappal is different than the rest of his body in size .. to his other hand by his side !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2019
Kasbekar responded by telling Big B that he had sought the opinion of some experts and they seemed to agree that the image was genuine. He clarified that the hand looking distinct from the kid's ody could be due to lens distortion. Others also added that another kid in the photo could be seen wearing the other pair of the green slipper in question.
Amit ji 🙏🏽— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 4, 2019
Nice to hear from u
Checked wt 3 post prod experts independently
- Doo Creative, Hyd
- Khurshed Poonawala
- @HappyFinishAsia
All of them said it’s NOT photoshopped
The hand wt the chappal looking enlarged is a matter of perspective distortion standard on smartphones
Not photoshopped. One kid is wearing the other chappal.— Arpita 🇮🇳 (@arpita_dg) February 4, 2019
And he is the only one who wears one. They show beautifully... happiness is not what you have, happiness is who you are ! pic.twitter.com/cDqN3Pe3Ye
Humble input from my studio @HappyFinishAsia . This image is not doctored. Your observations sir are true but attributable to lens distortion which is usual. Uniform lighting and skin tones too point to a genuine shoot.— ashishlimaye (@ashishlimaye) February 4, 2019
Well, Photoshopped or not, most on Twitter agreed that the image was adorable. The viral photo now has thousands of retweets, comments and reactions.
