3-min read

Bollywood Celebs Share Cute Photo of Street Kids Taking a 'Selfie' but Big B Thinks it's 'Photoshopped'

The image by an anonymous photographer was shared by Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Boman Irani and Atul Kasbekar among others.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
In the age of celebrity selfies fighting each other off for shelf space on social media feeds, an innocent 'selfie' taken by some children has managed to cut through the clutter and stand out.

The image, which has been going viral on social media ever since it was first tweeted by actor Anupam Kher, depicts a bunch of children posing like they are taking a selfie. But what makes the picture special is that they don't seem to have a photo-taking device such as cell phone or camera in their hand.

The kids were instead posing with a tattered slipper, pretending to hold it over their heads like a phone and feigning to take a photo with it. The moment was captured by a photographer who put it up on social media, only to have the image instantly go viral.

Anupam Kher shared the photo with the caption, "Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out". Others such as actor Boman Irani, Suniel Shetty and producer Atul Kasbekar of Why cheat India fame. Shetty wrote that happiness is a state of mind while Irani felt that this selfies deserved more 'likes' than others.












However, actor Amitabh Bachchan was not as quick to pile his compliments on the photo and wondered if the image was, in fact, fake. Responding to Kasbekar's post, Big B wrote that the picture could be Photoshopped as the hand that held the slipper appearred different from the rest of the body of the kid holding it.




Kasbekar responded by telling Big B that he had sought the opinion of some experts and they seemed to agree that the image was genuine. He clarified that the hand looking distinct from the kid's ody could be due to lens distortion. Others also added that another kid in the photo could be seen wearing the other pair of the green slipper in question.










Well, Photoshopped or not, most on Twitter agreed that the image was adorable. The viral photo now has thousands of retweets, comments and reactions.

