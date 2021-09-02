Amitabh Bachchan Becomes First Bollywood Star to Create His Own NFTs

Non-Fungible Token or NFT is the new celebrity of the digital space. With over $2.5 billion worth already sold, NFTs are a symbol of the exponential growth of digital currency. People are passionately trying to keep pace with growing blockchain technology, celebrities included. One of Bollywood’s biggest ever stars Amitabh Bachchan is all set to roll out his own NFTs, including some of the most unique and exclusive artworks surrounding his identity. Big B is among the first Indian actors to jump on the NFT bandwagon. The Amitabh Bachchan-themed NFTs will include artworks like verses from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s legendary work Madhushala narrated by the megastar, backstories related to Big B’s works, posters of his movies signed by him, and few other rare elements related to his life converted into digital artwork. Not just that, the platform fostering the auction is also asking for more suggestions regarding Bachchan-related NFTs.

The NFTs will be launched under the aegis of BeyondLife.club, a conglomeration of Rhiti Entertainment, Singapore, and GuardianLink.io, a no-code NFT exchange platform, reports Economic Times.

BeyondLife.club will act as a platform that will allow both non-crypto users and the tech-savvy to participate in the auction and carry out further transactions. To participate in the auction, all you need to do is log on to the platform, and you can become the owner of a rare Bachchan-themed NFT. Unlike the conventional payment method that uses cryptocurrency to own NFTs, BeyondLife.club is also allowing debit and credit cards to make payment for the digital artwork.

The website of BeyongLife.club has an active timer, which displays the countdown for the auction, according to which the auction will commence on November 3, 2021. In the future, the platform will support more artists and provide them a gateway to sell their digital artwork post with a Bollywood legend like Amitabh Bachchan.

“Our biggest motivation is to empower artists, athletes, and celebrities, and at the same time support their die-hard fans to get their hands on the most pious form of content related to their favourites,” Arun Pandey, chairman, Rhiti Entertainment, told Economic Times.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here