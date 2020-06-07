Amitabh Bachchan Cannot Stop Correcting His Tweet Numbering and Internet is Fed Up

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan may be an early bird to Twitter but his old habit of numbering tweets often has netizens confused. All the more when the actor often ends up numbering them incorrectly.

In one of the recent instances, Big B once more had his followers in a confusion after rectifying his numbering of the tweets.

"T 3556 - Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555 !" said Big B.

The tweet went viral drawing hilarious reactions, with a viral parody account saying, "Thanks for the timely rectification, nahi toh migrants galat destination par pahunch jaate (Thanks for the timely rectification, or else the migrants would have reached the wrong destination)."

Thanks for the timely rectification, nahi toh migrants galat destination par pahunch jaate. https://t.co/78wlUjz3uU — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) June 7, 2020

Netizens could very well relate to the sarcasm of the post with one even saying, "Sir please start from 0, every time your counting goes wrong".

Sir ek baar 0 se hi start kar do..har baar aapki counting gad-bada jati hai — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) June 7, 2020

Imagine poor Abhishek,

Who is reading this everyday, unable to do anything. — That wicked thing you do. (@ZeHarpreet) June 7, 2020

I got confused. Thanks for the clarification, Sir. — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) June 7, 2020

Few days back the Bollywood veteran made a similar error with his tweet numbers and in order to rectify the incorrect, he took to his Twitter to share another post for his followers.