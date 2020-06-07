BUZZ

Amitabh Bachchan Cannot Stop Correcting His Tweet Numbering and Internet is Fed Up

'Start from zero', a Twitter user suggested after Big B goofed up once again on Twitter.

  Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 6:01 PM IST
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan may be an early bird to Twitter but his old habit of numbering tweets often has netizens confused. All the more when the actor often ends up numbering them incorrectly.

In one of the recent instances, Big B once more had his followers in a confusion after rectifying his numbering of the tweets.

"T 3556 - Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555 !" said Big B.

The tweet went viral drawing hilarious reactions, with a viral parody account saying, "Thanks for the timely rectification, nahi toh migrants galat destination par pahunch jaate (Thanks for the timely rectification, or else the migrants would have reached the wrong destination)."

Netizens could very well relate to the sarcasm of the post with one even saying, "Sir please start from 0, every time your counting goes wrong".

Few days back the Bollywood veteran made a similar error with his tweet numbers and in order to rectify the incorrect, he took to his Twitter to share another post for his followers.


