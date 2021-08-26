Amitabh Bachchan 'Dabbing' on KBC is a Video Desi Internet Wants to Unsee

Amitabh Bachchan’s child-like enthusiasm is evident when he’s tweeting away random trivia or WhatsApp forwards over his Twitter timeline. Remember when he spoke about not having enough Twitter followers on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’? But that isn’t the most millennial thing he has done on India’s most popular game show. With KBC returning with its 13th edition in all its glory, an Instagram account has dug up an old video of BigB “dabbing" on ‘KBC.’ Nope, not kidding. The old video shows a contestant named Abhishek Jha in the KBC 11 season, tasting success in the “fastest finger first" round and following it up with a “dab". Upon watching Jha, Bachchan proceeds to imitate the excited contestant, albeit in his own andaaz.

What’s a dab or dabbing?

“Dabbing is a style of hip hop dance that involves dropping one’s head with one arm raised and resting the face inside the elbow of the other arm, which essentially resembles the gesture of a polite attempt at muffling a loud sneeze," Know Your Meme states.

Now that we have that out of our way, here’s the viral clip:

What was social media’s reaction to BigB dabbing?

Here are some of the comments under the video posted by the account @emoboisofindia.

“"Shava Shava" playing in the background," wrote one.

“Amitdab bachchan," quipped another.

“Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan aur Cringe. Ye is gurukul ke chaar stambh hai. Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain," wrote one commenter while making a reference to the iconic dialogue from 2000’s ‘Mohabbatein’.

“Amitabh BOOMERCHAN."

Meanwhile, The episode on Tuesday (KBC 13) featured a veterinarian doctor, Neha Bathla, from Uttarakhand who won the fastest finger first triple test. Neha shared with Big B how she always wanted to sit on the chair and play KBC but somehow, even after trying multiple times, she kept failing. So, after she got married, her father-in-law encouraged her to pursue her dream to play in the show and that’s how she eventually ended up applying again.

