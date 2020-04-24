Amitabh Bachchan 'Hosts' KBC on Instagram, Asks Fans to Guess His Popular Bollywood Movie

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram in order to throw a challenge for his fans and followers.

The actor shared a graphic and has asked his followers to guess the name of the film of which he has been a part of.

The post which has got over 2 Lakh likes has been captioned as, “.... ok ... a challenge .. guess which film of mine ..”

Many celebrities including daughter Sweta Bachchan, actor Mouni Roy and TV show host Manish Paul, have commented on the post with their answer as “Yaarana”, while comedian Kapil Sharma commented saying “Khuda Gawah”.

Meanwhile, in his latest post, the legendary actor has shared a collage in order to extend the greetings of the Ramadan Kareem.

The collage which is made of two images has the first half of it covered with a graphic that reads “Ramadan Kareem”.

The text is written on a moon and mosque shadow which is surrounded by golden dust, the second image, on the other hand, is from his younger years.

The actor in the photo looks like is singing something. He is sporting a white upper paired with a black jacket that he has teamed up with a black topi.

Captioning the post, which has got over 3 lakh likes till now, BigB wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak .. peace and love on this auspicious occasion ..”