BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan 'Hosts' KBC on Instagram, Asks Fans to Guess His Popular Bollywood Movie

File image of Amitabh Bachchan.

File image of Amitabh Bachchan.

BigB recently shared a graphic and has asked his followers to guess the name of the film of which he has been a part of.

Share this:

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram in order to throw a challenge for his fans and followers.

The actor shared a graphic and has asked his followers to guess the name of the film of which he has been a part of.

The post which has got over 2 Lakh likes has been captioned as, “.... ok ... a challenge .. guess which film of mine ..”

Many celebrities including daughter Sweta Bachchan, actor Mouni Roy and TV show host Manish Paul, have commented on the post with their answer as “Yaarana”, while comedian Kapil Sharma commented saying “Khuda Gawah”.

Meanwhile, in his latest post, the legendary actor has shared a collage in order to extend the greetings of the Ramadan Kareem.

The collage which is made of two images has the first half of it covered with a graphic that reads “Ramadan Kareem”.

The text is written on a moon and mosque shadow which is surrounded by golden dust, the second image, on the other hand, is from his younger years.

The actor in the photo looks like is singing something. He is sporting a white upper paired with a black jacket that he has teamed up with a black topi.

Captioning the post, which has got over 3 lakh likes till now, BigB wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak .. peace and love on this auspicious occasion ..”

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres