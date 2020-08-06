Amitabh Bachchan 'Kicks' Coronavirus in Viral Photo Taking Photoshop Skills to Next Level

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is more active than ever on social media. The 77-year-old actor's child-like enthusiasm only got amplified recently when the veteran beat the deadly coronavirus infection and returned home from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19.

His son Abhishek Bachchan, who also contracted the infection and is yet to be discharged from Nanavati hospital, shared the news of his dad beating the disease in a post.

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him (sic)," wrote Abhishek on Twitter giving an update about his father's Covid-19 status.

And now, BigB has shared a motivational poem penned by his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, along with a photoshopped image from a football field which shows him kicking the coronavirus literally, as Abhishek looks on.

"धनुष उठा, प्रहार कर

तू सबसे पहला वार कर

अग्नि सी धधक–धधक

हिरन सी सजग सजग

सिंह सी दहाड़ कर

शंख सी पुकार कर

रुके न तू, थके न तू

झुके न तू, थमे न तू

~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन"

Earlier, BigB had also tweeted about his health, writing, "I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day (sic)."

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Abhishek, on the other hand, has not yet been discharged from the Nanavati hospital, where he will be undergoing coronavirus treatment for a few more days.

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from Nanavati hospital on July 27 after their respective coronavirus test results came out to be negative.