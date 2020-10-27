Amitabh Bachchan is India’s Most Trusted Face While Virat Kohli is Most Charming: TIARA Report

Remember when in 2003 when sales for Cadbury chocolates started to decline sharply following reports of worms being found inside some chocolate bars? While the company rolled out new and improved packaging and safety measures, it also needed something else to get back the trust of its audience. And so, the company turned to the one person they knew India trusted - Amitabh Bachchan.

The Bollywood actor was roped in to become the face of Cadbury's 'Vishwas' campaign and started appearing in advertisements for Cadbury chocolates in 2004. The impact was clear as the advertisements drove up sales by over 50 percent. While the numbers were a testament to the success of Cadbury's ad campaign, it also spoke volumes of the leveraging power of popular celebrities like Bachchan whom fans loved and trusted enough to change their purchasing patterns.

Over two decades since the advertisements first hit tv screens, not much seems to have changed in India. According to new research conducted by TIARA, Amitabh Bachchan is indeed the most trusted celebrity, even in 2020.

The TIARA (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, and Appeal) Research report is produced by The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) led by adman Sandeep Goya. It acts as a guidebook for brands to choose better faces to represent their products and campaigns as the right face can make or break the image of a brand.

The study, conducted among 60,000 respondents in 23 cities, found that 88 percent of the respondents thought Amitabh Bachchan was the most trustable celebrity in India. 86.7 percent of respondents voted for Akshay Kumar as the most trusted actor in Bollywood.

Among women, actress Deepika Padukone seems to currently be ruling hearts despite controversy. The actress bagged both the spot for the 'Most Trusted' Bollywood actress with over 82 percent votes and was also voted the 'Most Beautiful' in India as per the TIARA rating with 59.9 percent votes. Padukone was followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who topped the list of 'Most Beautiful' in Bollywood.

These are not the only metrics that the report assessed. As per its findings, Virat Kohli was voted the most handsome and most trendy celebrity in India while Ayushmaan Khurana won brownie points as being the most relatable.