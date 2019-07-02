Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amitabh Bachchan Responds to Anand Mahindra's Banter over 'Big B'

'Big B' is a media created epithet, one that I have never subscribed to. The 'Big B' this week that you mention, will create media... that many shall subscribe to."

IANS

Updated:July 2, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Responds to Anand Mahindra's Banter over 'Big B'
'Big B' is a media created epithet, one that I have never subscribed to. The 'Big B' this week that you mention, will create media... that many shall subscribe to."
Chairman of Mahindra group Anand Mahindra and megastar Amitabh Bachchan engaged in banter over the 'Big B' epithet that the actor enjoys.

"With due apologies to Amitabh Bachchan, there is only one 'Big B' this week...and that's the Big Budget," Mahindra tweeted on Monday.

To this, Amitabh, who is lovingly referred to as the Big B of Bollywood, wrote: "Hahaha, Anand Mahindra.

'Big B' is a media created epithet, one that I have never subscribed to. The 'Big B' this week that you mention, will create media... that many shall subscribe to."

One person replied 'man with great sense of humor', while other posted with a meme.

The Union Budget will be tabled on Friday.​

