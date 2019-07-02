Amitabh Bachchan Responds to Anand Mahindra's Banter over 'Big B'
Chairman of Mahindra group Anand Mahindra and megastar Amitabh Bachchan engaged in banter over the 'Big B' epithet that the actor enjoys.
"With due apologies to Amitabh Bachchan, there is only one 'Big B' this week...and that's the Big Budget," Mahindra tweeted on Monday.
To this, Amitabh, who is lovingly referred to as the Big B of Bollywood, wrote: "Hahaha, Anand Mahindra.
One person replied 'man with great sense of humor', while other posted with a meme.
The Union Budget will be tabled on Friday.
