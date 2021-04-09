Amitabh Bachchan Shared a Photo of His 'Sleeping Time' and Everyone Had the Same Question

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a regular on social media. Be it sharing poetry, selfies, WhatsApp forwards, “interesting" trivia, random observations, or just updates on his life- BigB knows how to spend time on the web and keeps himself occupied pretty much every day with something or the other, especially on the interactive microblogging site Twitter. Taking to the platform post-midnight on Tuesday, the actor shared a snapshot of himself deep in sleep, in what seemed like a photo from his Mumbai residence.

The photo immediately caught the attention of fans and followers who were left with some unanswered, important questions.

Who clicked the photograph? Who tweeted the photograph?

Who clicked the pic? — Rosy (@rose_k01) April 6, 2021

And then who tweeted?— Rosy (@rose_k01) April 6, 2021

First u pretend to sleepThen u tweet of sleepingAre we looking fool????— Md Shahwaz (@shahwaz_786) April 6, 2021

जब सो गए तो फोटो कौन लिया और और ट्वीट कौन किया— Lala (@Lala_The_Don) April 6, 2021

Then who clicked the picture and tweeted it https://t.co/IGQKSjyoXR— Sushrut Oza (@sushrut_oza) April 7, 2021

Which is real you @SrBachchan ? The tweeting Amitabh or the sleeping Amitabh ? https://t.co/SwN5h6DTU0— (@dibajel2015) April 7, 2021

It was only a matter of time that the photo of BigB in slumber was turned into memes.

me halfway through dilwale https://t.co/kfoiRpMYm5— laila (@mainlailahoon) April 7, 2021

The teacher: are you there?Me on my fourth nap https://t.co/MAZy02KwXQ— Alexx Kajolic (@AlexaNL6) April 7, 2021

Me @ even the slightest inconvenience https://t.co/GnsEsIZ41P— big sad (@saumkayyyy) April 6, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bachchan will be starring in the Hindi remake of Nancy Meyers’ 2015 film The Intern. Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to make the announcement with a poster of the film. Late actor Rishi Kapoor was originally supposed to star in the film before his untimely demise in 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika wrote, “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern (sic).”

Deepika, who launched her production company Ka Productions last year, will co-produce the film with Sunil Kheterpal. Warner Brothers India, Ka Productions and ATHENA will collaborate on the film. Amit Ravindernath Sharma will be directing the film.

The 2015 Hollywood film The Intern starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in lead roles. Rene Russo, Anders Holm, Andrew Rannells, Adam DeVine and Zack Pearlman also starred in the film. The film is about a 70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker (De Niro), who applies for a senior intern at an online fashion site, after realising that he is not cut out for retirement. Anne Hathaway played his boss in the film.

