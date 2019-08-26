Amitabh Bachchan Shares Hilarious 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye' Videos on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan, the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood, is known to keep his fans and followers entertained with his quirky humour.

As the internet is abuzz with a new social media challenge, #MereKhwabonMeinJoAaye, Big B, who is presently busy hosting Kaun Banerga Crorepati season 11, could not stop himself from sharing a compilation of videos on his Twitter.

The funny video tweeted by Amitabh Bachchan, is a compilation of short clips of people dancing to the popular Hindi song 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’ from 1995 movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. People can be seen dancing to the song as they ensure that people throw garbage in the dustbin and keep their surroundings clean. He captioned the video, "thung ga gunka thung ga gunka thung ga gunka ..."

thung ga gunka thung ga gunka thung ga gunka ... https://t.co/sQRqhTASA7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2019

The video, which is around two minutes, was originally shared by a Twitter user named Rosy (@rose_k01). She posted the video and captioned it, "This should become a Nationwide rage".

Soon after the video was shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his official Twitter account, people started to pour in the comment section. Here is how the internet reacted:

Only you. Can change my mood. .. your laugh makes my heart laugh too Azadyyyyyyyyy. How. Much ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/TNX793D4eK — Rasha Bachchan (@Ashabachchan) August 23, 2019

Laughing and dancing is the best medicine. Jaya. Ho. Swachch baharat pic.twitter.com/NPNn4Dqlhb — Rasha Bachchan (@Ashabachchan) August 23, 2019

Sense of humor aapka bilkul "Desi" hai. Nahin toh aaj kal sab ko intellectual banne ka drama karte hain. — पानी पूरी वाला (@ThelaWallah) August 23, 2019

Sir the best was the guy with more files I'm office. — Rahul Singh (@diiaryofamadman) August 23, 2019

This world would be a happy place if we all danced away our grudges sorrows and complaints, also took our mistakes with a step of dance... ❤❤ @Shravanhum @girisum — SONIA CHOPRA (@SONIYALOVESYOU2) August 23, 2019

A twitter user used a GIF, of the character of Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games:

Mai b karega ye chand pe ~ Gaitonde pic.twitter.com/1pq8P2nudz — Bob Biswas (@BobBiswas4) August 24, 2019

Most of the videos under this challenge are being shared with the hashtags - #MereKhwabonMeinJoAaye #MKMJAChallenge.

