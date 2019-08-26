Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Hilarious 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye' Videos on Twitter

The funny video tweeted by Big B, is a compilation of short clips of people dancing to the popular Hindi song 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’ from 1995 movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Hilarious 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye' Videos on Twitter
Video grab of people dancing to the challenge. (Twitter)
Amitabh Bachchan, the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood, is known to keep his fans and followers entertained with his quirky humour.

As the internet is abuzz with a new social media challenge, #MereKhwabonMeinJoAaye, Big B, who is presently busy hosting Kaun Banerga Crorepati season 11, could not stop himself from sharing a compilation of videos on his Twitter.

The funny video tweeted by Amitabh Bachchan, is a compilation of short clips of people dancing to the popular Hindi song 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’ from 1995 movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. People can be seen dancing to the song as they ensure that people throw garbage in the dustbin and keep their surroundings clean. He captioned the video, "thung ga gunka thung ga gunka thung ga gunka ..."

The video, which is around two minutes, was originally shared by a Twitter user named Rosy (@rose_k01). She posted the video and captioned it, "This should become a Nationwide rage".

Soon after the video was shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his official Twitter account, people started to pour in the comment section. Here is how the internet reacted:

A twitter user used a GIF, of the character of Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games:

Most of the videos under this challenge are being shared with the hashtags - #MereKhwabonMeinJoAaye #MKMJAChallenge.

