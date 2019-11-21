Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video of Women Dancing in ‘Perfect Sync’, Twitter Calls it Fake

In the video, nine girls can be dancing in a synchronized manner and the social media user who had originally shared the video claimed that the women in the video had won a Guinness World Record for their dance.

November 21, 2019
Recently, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan fell for fake news which are randomly circulated on social media and got schooled for it by his fans. In the video, nine girls can be dancing in a synchronized manner and the social media user who had originally shared the video claimed that the women in the video had won a Guinness World Record for their dance.

Big B, who probably did not realise that the video had been photoshopped, shared the post and captioned it, "wow .. even their locks of hair move in sync ..". Now it is not known if Big B was being plain sarcastic or if he really failed to understand that the video was fake.

However, netizens feel otherwise. They corrected him and pointed out his mistake:

