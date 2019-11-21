Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video of Women Dancing in ‘Perfect Sync’, Twitter Calls it Fake

Recently, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan fell for fake news which are randomly circulated on social media and got schooled for it by his fans. In the video, nine girls can be dancing in a synchronized manner and the social media user who had originally shared the video claimed that the women in the video had won a Guinness World Record for their dance.

Big B, who probably did not realise that the video had been photoshopped, shared the post and captioned it, "wow .. even their locks of hair move in sync ..". Now it is not known if Big B was being plain sarcastic or if he really failed to understand that the video was fake.

wow .. even their locks of hair move in sync .. https://t.co/5OxltjyNZz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 20, 2019

However, netizens feel otherwise. They corrected him and pointed out his mistake:

Sir, this can’t be a real video, 1 girl has been used by copy paste several times. If you check the background and the girl standing furthest you’ll make it out clearly — Joyi (@riya10g) November 20, 2019

She is only one, editing here — Navratan Chawla (@ChawlaNavratan) November 20, 2019

Its fake video sir..well edited thats all.. — rolfe (@rolfe59) November 20, 2019

Air it doesn't seem true... Looks like videography skills ... This is just one girl dancing somewhere else — रंजना पारीक (@RanjanaPareek3) November 20, 2019

I doubt...computer generated...old post.. — samit kr sinha (@KrSamit) November 20, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂Amit Ji Windows XP ka error hai woh 😁😁😁 — Nikhil D Mehta (@nicksdmehta) November 20, 2019

