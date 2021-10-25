Cricket Fans 'Spotting' Amitabh Bachchan During India-Pakistan Match is Peak Internet

Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Urvashi Rautela were among the many familiar faces who were in attendance at the Dubai International Stadium to catch the high-octane encounter between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup on Sunday. But perhaps one member in the audience that stood out for the Bollywood fans was none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself. Nope, Big B was nowhere near the premises of the World Cup venue but a guest who was seated with the big-wigs at the stadium did remind the desi fans of Bachchan, more specifically because of the uncanny resemblance he shared with the actor’s avatar from evergreen cinema Sooryavansham.

Amitabh bachchan came to see The match #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/jihInfXLTm— faraz bhatti (@faraz_apho) October 24, 2021

while everyone was focused on akshay kumar, we didn't notice amitabh bachchan pic.twitter.com/IlRkjqCLr5— kupi raur (@velliikudii) October 24, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan watching the match pic.twitter.com/vxAtGSbxVF— Baadal (@cloud___33) October 24, 2021

All that is fine but when Amitabh Bachchan becomes Sheikh. pic.twitter.com/6Qa4imXb3u— இர்பான் கான் (@IrfanKhan_ji) October 25, 2021

Memes, however, were the only solace for the fans in what turned out to be a one-sided affair. After Virat Kohli lost the toss, India were asked to bat first and things started happening quickly. Shaheen Afridi sent both openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in a span of 3 overs and captain Kohli was given the uphill task to consolidate. The skipper did put up a fight with Rishabh Pant as the former brought up yet another crucial innings (57 off 49) to help India cross the 150-run mark. The response from Pakistan was of dominance as the opening batters Babar Azam (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (79) chased down the target without a hiccup and 13 deliveries to spare.

