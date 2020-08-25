BUZZ

Amitabh Bachchan Shoots for Kaun Banega Crorepati in 'Sea of Blue PPE', Netizens Stunned

Amitabh Bachchan resumes shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati, S12. (Credit: Instagram/ Amitabh Bachchan)

Big B shared a glimpse from the KBC sets

Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting for the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 after completing his quarantine period at home. Big B confirmed the news through his social media account.

The megastar shared a glimpse from the KBC sets. In the picture shared on his Instagram, the crew can be seen dressed in PPE suits and masks. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "...it's back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that's a lifetime !!"

He also shared a picture of him on Twitter and wrote, "T 3636 - It has begun .. back to work and KBC 12 ..". As the tweeples reacted on Big B announcement #Amitabhbachchan is trending on twitter.

One of the users wrote, "Dhyan se #AmitabhBachchan ji".

Another user wrote, "Eagerly Waiting sir".

Here's what others had to say.

Meanwhile, Big B in his blog post also shared that in the new arrangement the crew is barely interacting with each other. He wrote, “There is a loss of camaraderie .. no one speaks unless it's work related .. it's like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound ..”

