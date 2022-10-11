Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80: Don, Deewar Draw Full Houses With Fans Dancing, Cheering

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today and fans’ celebrations have proven that his stardom is not letting up anytime soon. Bollywood’s biggest celebrity who rose to fame with his Angry Young Man roles went on to embody myriads of personalities throughout his still active career, and his cult status among fans continues. Close to his birthday, fans have been visiting movie theatres to watch reruns of his old films and their enthusiasm is palpable.

With Big B classics like Deewar (1975), Don (1978), Namak Halal (1982), Amar, Akbar and Anthony (1977) drawing full houses almost half a century after their release, the videos show fans clapping and cheering as the iconic scenes from the films play on the big screen, almost as if no time has passed at all.

Who said Cinema is dead ? If you were at any of the Bachchan screenings people were whistling,clapping,dancing,crying ..videos coming from all over 19 cities just look at this amazing power of cinema…@SrBachchan @FHF_Official pic.twitter.com/HYbnKsz3MD — Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (@shividungarpur) October 9, 2022

It is testimony to the enduring superstardom of @SrBachchan that almost 50 years after its first release #deewar still draws a full house with claps/whistles on iconic scenes that today's stars can only dream of. The simmering intensity & swag is unmatchable. #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/EDEpTWoBTJ — Sumant Banerji (@sumantbanerji) October 9, 2022

WHAT A MOOD! Watching my all-time favourite movie on the big screen for the first time, with an audience of old and young that clapped, laughed, whooped every five minutes & sang every song & we all knew every dialogue – truly special. @SrBachchan @FHF_Official #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/KnzlB3cZow — Samira Sood (@samirasood) October 9, 2022

#Deewar , #NamakHalal , #Don and #AmarAkbarandAnthani are sold out in Major plexes 😱 This is happening after 40-45 years of release ? Bacchan ERA 🙏 — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) October 9, 2022

#Don house-full in 1978 now Don house-full in 2022 Power of #AmitabhBachchan film Love ❤️ you Don @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/QrftkbUiTQ — Aashish Palod (@aspalod) October 6, 2022

Shabana Azmi, too, had shared a similar snippet recently. In the honour of Big B’s birthday, Film Heritage Foundation is hosting a 4-day film festival – ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’, showcasing some of his best films in theatres. One of the movies as part of the festival is Don, which was played on Saturday night. While the theatre was reportedly packed, Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and shared a video in which the crowd was seen dancing along to the title song of Don.

Shabana compared the moment to a rock concert and called the audience ‘unbelievable’.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here