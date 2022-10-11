CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80: Don, Deewar Draw Full Houses With Fans Dancing, Cheering

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 11, 2022, 07:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Big B fans dance as they watch Don at a Mumbai theatre. (Credits: Twitter/@arjunprabhu)

Big B fans dance as they watch Don at a Mumbai theatre. (Credits: Twitter/@arjunprabhu)

Happy birthday Big B: Amitabh Bachchan's old classics like Don, Deewar and more are still drawing full houses at theatres.

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today and fans’ celebrations have proven that his stardom is not letting up anytime soon. Bollywood’s biggest celebrity who rose to fame with his Angry Young Man roles went on to embody myriads of personalities throughout his still active career, and his cult status among fans continues. Close to his birthday, fans have been visiting movie theatres to watch reruns of his old films and their enthusiasm is palpable.

With Big B classics like Deewar (1975), Don (1978), Namak Halal (1982), Amar, Akbar and Anthony (1977) drawing full houses almost half a century after their release, the videos show fans clapping and cheering as the iconic scenes from the films play on the big screen, almost as if no time has passed at all.

Shabana Azmi, too, had shared a similar snippet recently. In the honour of Big B’s birthday, Film Heritage Foundation is hosting a 4-day film festival – ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’, showcasing some of his best films in theatres. One of the movies as part of the festival is Don, which was played on Saturday night. While the theatre was reportedly packed, Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and shared a video in which the crowd was seen dancing along to the title song of Don.

Shabana compared the moment to a rock concert and called the audience ‘unbelievable’.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

