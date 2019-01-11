English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan Uses His Iconic 'Hain' to Explain 'Efficacy Of Hindi Language'
"Hain?" is a complete sentence in itself. Amitabh Bachchan can vouch for it.
Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his iconic 'hain' in the 1982 film Namak Halaal, from where it gained popularity, is now giving Twitter a lesson on how these two syllables is a full sentence in itself.
Written in Devanagari script, and pronounced as 'hai-en,' the word really conveys a lot more than you would think. Really. Can't hear someone? Can't understand someone? Want a repeat of what they said? 'Hain?'may have a question mark at the end - but it is your answer.
Amitabh Bachchan further explains this in his tweet.
The tweet has over 30 thousand likes. People's response to his 'Hindi language lesson' proves that they are clearly on-board, and not questioning, 'hain?'
So the next time you want to cut down on your words, you have an easier word to sum it all up.
T 3054 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 10, 2019
Just look at the efficacy of the Hindi language:
(In English)
I am sorry, I can not hear you properly, can you please repeat what is the matter ?
(In Hindi)
हैं......
😂
~ Ef VB
The tweet has over 30 thousand likes. People's response to his 'Hindi language lesson' proves that they are clearly on-board, and not questioning, 'hain?'
January 10, 2019
This is epic ;) https://t.co/J6HdoUiOon— Shishir Tripathi (@Shishir_SD) January 10, 2019
हैं— Ranu (@ranu4040) January 10, 2019
Cannot believe the witty answers produced by you sir @SrBachchan https://t.co/4vvLvDAUVE— Aakash Jobalia (@JobaliaAakash) January 10, 2019
His sense of humour is on peak 😂😂 https://t.co/Umi5nDA1pn— Aditya Singh (@AdityaReviver) January 10, 2019
So the next time you want to cut down on your words, you have an easier word to sum it all up.
