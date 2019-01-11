GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amitabh Bachchan Uses His Iconic 'Hain' to Explain 'Efficacy Of Hindi Language'

'Hain?' is a full sentence. Really. Even Amitabh Bachchan will vouch for it.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 11, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Uses His Iconic 'Hain' to Explain 'Efficacy Of Hindi Language'
'Hain?' is a full sentence. Really. Even Amitabh Bachchan will vouch for it.
"Hain?" is a complete sentence in itself. Amitabh Bachchan can vouch for it.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his iconic 'hain' in the 1982 film Namak Halaal, from where it gained popularity, is now giving Twitter a lesson on how these two syllables is a full sentence in itself.

Written in Devanagari script, and pronounced as 'hai-en,' the word really conveys a lot more than you would think. Really. Can't hear someone? Can't understand someone? Want a repeat of what they said? 'Hain?'may have a question mark at the end - but it is your answer.

Amitabh Bachchan further explains this in his tweet.




The tweet has over 30 thousand likes. People's response to his 'Hindi language lesson' proves that they are clearly on-board, and not questioning, 'hain?'
















So the next time you want to cut down on your words, you have an easier word to sum it all up.
