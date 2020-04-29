BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Amitabh Bachchan Wants You to Guess the Iconic Bollywood Movie He Donned this Jacket in

File photo of Amitabh Bachchan.

BigB has been using his social media handles to 'host' online 'KBC' every once in a while.

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan once again took to the microblogging site Twitter to challenge his online family to guess his film from a graphic.

The illustration included a sleeveless brown colour jacket with a pattern made in a wheatish colour, hung on a red hanger on an L-shaped stand. The background of the graphic is a solid green colour.

"T 3514 - Guess the film …," read the tweet.

Even though there are a variety of replies to the tweet, the majority of the people have said that the film is DON. Some users have also guessed it as Namak Haram, Amar Akbar Anthony and Thugs of Hindostan.

Meanwhile, some users who have guessed the film as Don have also attached GIFs, popular stills and clips from the iconic film.

Take a look at some of them:


This is not the first time Big B has thrown an online challenge like this for his fans. A few days ago, he had shared a different graphic on Instagram and had asked users to guess the film.

Many people from the industry including Kapil Sharma, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul and his daughter Sweta Bachchan commented on the post.

Replying to the comments, BigB revealed that the correct answer is his 1981 film Yaarana.

