Amitabh Bachchan Wants You to Guess the Iconic Bollywood Movie He Donned this Jacket in

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan once again took to the microblogging site Twitter to challenge his online family to guess his film from a graphic.

The illustration included a sleeveless brown colour jacket with a pattern made in a wheatish colour, hung on a red hanger on an L-shaped stand. The background of the graphic is a solid green colour.

"T 3514 - Guess the film …," read the tweet.

T 3514 - Guess the film .. pic.twitter.com/4JzfsXfjLo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 28, 2020

Even though there are a variety of replies to the tweet, the majority of the people have said that the film is DON. Some users have also guessed it as Namak Haram, Amar Akbar Anthony and Thugs of Hindostan.

Thugs of Hindostan — Norbert Elekese (@ccredited_) April 28, 2020

pic.twitter.com/Xuf0pFb2Ed amar akbar Anthony , एक बेहतरीन फिल्म जो हंसी मजाक मजाक में हिन्दू मुस्लिम इसाई एकता का बेहतरीन सन्देश देती है — Chetan agarwal (@Chetanniketa) April 28, 2020

Meanwhile, some users who have guessed the film as Don have also attached GIFs, popular stills and clips from the iconic film.

@SrBachchan DON ! DON ! DON!!

41 Years ho gaye, Aaj bhi the Original , the one and the only #AmitabhBachchan in and as ‘DON’ ...#41YearsOfDon Amitji you are the best #ClassicAB pic.twitter.com/sLRnSPP4wl — Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) April 28, 2020

Love you DON ❤#AmitabhBachchan only the real Don on Indian Cinema! pic.twitter.com/J29jxrT9kp — Sաɛta Pʀasad ɛғ™ (@SwetaLoveAB) April 28, 2020

This is not the first time Big B has thrown an online challenge like this for his fans. A few days ago, he had shared a different graphic on Instagram and had asked users to guess the film.

Many people from the industry including Kapil Sharma, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul and his daughter Sweta Bachchan commented on the post.

Replying to the comments, BigB revealed that the correct answer is his 1981 film Yaarana.