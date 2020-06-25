Amitabh Bachchan's 2012 Tweet Taking Jibe at Fuel Price Rise Goes Viral as Diesel Touches Rs 80

Another day, another price hike on fuel.

As the prices of petrol and diesel rose for the 19th day in a row, the retail prices of diesel increased by Rs 0.14 taking the cost for a litre to Rs 80.02/litre, marking the highest price of diesel ever recorded.

While, the petrol price in the national capital stood at Rs 79.92/litre (increase by Rs 0.16).

Till the end of 2012, Diesel used to cost around two-thirds of the cost of petrol or less in New Delhi. Between 2002 and 2012, retail prices of petrol exceeded retail prices of diesel by at least 28 per cent at its lowest in 2010 and nearly 79 per cent in May 2012 – the widest recorded gap between the prices.

In the midst of this, even as "Rs. 80" became a top trend on Twitter, desi Internet sleuths have dug up an old tweet of Amitabh Bachchan, all the way from 2012, criticizing the price of petrol.

In the tweet from 2012, Bachchan mocks prices rising by almost Rs 8, and jokes about how people want to now burn their cars at the absurd rates of petrol prices. The tweet has not aged well.





T 753 -Petrol up Rs 7.5 : Pump attendent - 'Kitne ka daloon ?' ! Mumbaikar - '2-4 rupye ka car ke upar spray kar de bhai, jalana hai !!' — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2012

Now, people are replying to the tweet 8 years later, on Bachchan's silence about the rising price of fuel.

Mast joke tha sir. Once more pls..... https://t.co/Qove6tuPi9 — Rupesh shukla (@rupeshshukla5) June 25, 2020









Sir lgta ab aap ki car petrol nhi pani se chl rahi hai sayad. https://t.co/OKrXpLZBgE — Ak (@AshokKu56457734) June 25, 2020





Haan bhai T 753 aaj kal petrol free me mil raha hai... https://t.co/u8OuGu3S2g — Who cares (@MOHITSI49652128) June 25, 2020

Inko bhi ab petrol mahnga nhi lagta KBC me kuchh jyada hi kma liya hai..😂😂 https://t.co/rXpKAhZGl3 — Siddhesh Dwivedi (@Siddhesh_Ame) June 25, 2020

There really was a time Indian celebrities had guts to speak the truth. https://t.co/Ibj4Z6bPS9 — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) June 23, 2020

Well.

It's not just all bad though. Like always, people also managed to light fun of the situation. Or well, as fun as it is possible in these times.

Rate of Diesel - Rs 80.02/litre .

Rate of Petrol - Rs 79.92/litre .

Govt everyday be like : pic.twitter.com/JRZBGt2c1m — P o p e y e⚓ (@spinach_guy) June 25, 2020

While the difference between diesel and petrol prices largely remained the same, till last month when a sharp increase in VAT on diesel was imposed by the Delhi government and an increase in central excise duty – the burden was passed on to the consumers.

In the first week of May, while the NDA government at the Centre revised the excise duty on petrol to Rs 32.98 per litre and Rs 31.83 on diesel with a record increase of Rs 10 and Rs 13 per litre respectively, the Delhi government hiked the state VAT on diesel by Rs 7.1 per litre and on petrol by Rs 1.67 per litre even as crude oil prices plunged to historic lows due to a sharp fall in global demand in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revision in VAT rates left petrol just 2.7 per cent costlier than diesel which further reduced as diesel witnessed sharper hikes than petrol.