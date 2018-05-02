GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Wish Goes Unanswered Yet Again, Anushka Sharma is the Latest Culprit

From Ranveer Singh to Sonam Kapoor, no one seems to be responding to Amitabh Bachchan's birthday wishes on time.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:May 2, 2018, 2:36 PM IST
Image credits: B. R. Films
The biggest star of Bollywood-- Amitabh Bachchan has had the sweetest habit of wishing his Bollywood colleagues on their Birthdays over personalised text messages.

However, his birthday wishes, over the years, have received late or no response at all from the actors, leaving BigB with only one option-- to take to his Twitter page and simply ask them to reply to his texts. Baghban much?

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday with husband Virat Kohli. The actor, who turned 30, took to Instagram to thank the Indian skipper for making her day so special and posted an adorable picture of them. She wrote: "Best birthday with the bestest, kindest, bravest man in the world . Love you for making it so special my love!"






Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to extend their warm wishes to the Pari star.

The angry young man too had something to say.

He wrote, "@AnushkaSharma .. Anushka .. this is Amitabh Bachchan @Srbachchan .. wished you on May 1st via sms .. no response .. checked they said you changed number .. sent greetings again .. love and wishes .. you looked radiant at the IPL game last night 🌹🌹🌹🙏"





While Anushka had a genuine reason to not respond to BigB's text, here's a list of actors who have left the Shahenshah of Bollywood on "seen".

#1 Ranveer Singh


Ranveer Singh got out of the awkward situation like a champ.








#2 Sonam Kapoor


Sonam could do nothing but apologise.








#3 Preity Zinta

Umm.




#4 Akshay Kumar

What is this Bhool Bhulaiyaa?





#5 Shilpa Shetty

shilpa shetty

Image credits: Buzzfeed India

BigB's birthday wish generator probably.



