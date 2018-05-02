Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Wish Goes Unanswered Yet Again, Anushka Sharma is the Latest Culprit

The biggest star of Bollywood-- Amitabh Bachchan has had the sweetest habit of wishing his Bollywood colleagues on their Birthdays over personalised text messages.However, his birthday wishes, over the years, have received late or no response at all from the actors, leaving BigB with only one option-- to take to his Twitter page and simply ask them to reply to his texts. Baghban much?On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday with husband Virat Kohli. The actor, who turned 30, took to Instagram to thank the Indian skipper for making her day so special and posted an adorable picture of them. She wrote: "Best birthday with the bestest, kindest, bravest man in the world . Love you for making it so special my love!"



@AnushkaSharma .. Anushka .. this is Amitabh Bachchan @Srbachchan .. wished you on May 1st via sms .. no response .. checked they said you changed number .. sent greetings again .. love and wishes .. you looked radiant at the IPL game last night 🌹🌹🌹🙏



hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !??😗

And it's the little things like these, that make you THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME !!! #bachchan #GOAT I'm blessed that you even know i exist!



... and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!😡

Oh my god sir!! I didn't get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message 🙈🙈🙈 I'm so so sorry https://t.co/AwG4S9W2xr



T 640 -Preity Zinta ...!! wherever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms .. Ha ha ..A very happy birthday .. love and happiness

@akshaykumar Yo Akshay !! hey ! I sent you sms greetings for birthday . Did you get it ? Or is your phone jammed ? Love and success always



