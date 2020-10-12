Amitabh Bachchan's Fan from Gujarat has Collected over 7,000 Pictures of Big B since 1999

Being a die-hard fan is not an easy thing especially if you are a fan of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Fans do all kinds of things for the movie stars and things get pretty dramatic on their birthdays.

So when Bachchan turned 78 on October 11, it was reported that one of his fans has collected over 7,000 pictures and posters of the actor. Not only this, but the fan also said that he has been planting eleven saplings every year on Bachchan’s birthday.

According to ANI, Divyesh Kumar from Gujarat’s Surat started collecting pictures of Amitabh from 1999 and by now he has collected over 7,000 of them. The pictures also include posters of the 78-year-old actor.

Kumar has been lucky to meet his idol ten times and told ANI that the first time he had met him, he gave him a photo which had all the names of the movies he has done, as well as a toy for his granddaughter, Aaradhya. Amitabh had asked him how he made it to which Kumar replied that this was just a glimpse of what he has been collecting.

Gujarat: A man in Surat says he has been collecting photos of actor Amitabh Bachchan since 1999. Divyesh says, "I have collected over 7,000 photos of Amit ji & met him on 10 occasions in my life. I plant 11 saplings on his birthday every year." pic.twitter.com/DPasP69vz5 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Just like Amitabh, Kumar has also signed up with his family to donate their organs. Speaking to ANI, Kumar called BigB’s decision a noble act which inspired him to do the same.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture with the word thank you written in different languages to express his gratitude toward his fans for the overwhelming birthday wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fic trilogy Brahmastra. The film will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.