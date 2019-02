Amitabh Bachchan's Gesture Towards a Journalist Injured in Kashmir is Winning Praises

Dear @vineetjaintimes one of the @TOIIndiaNews photographer, Bilal Bahadur, who was injured during an assignment recently is in a dire need of financial & medical support! Should people who put their lives at risk be ignored by their orgs coz they are just stringers?

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan loves social media. When he isn't debunking 'photoshopped' images online, or counting the number of his tweets, he is reaching out to his fans.Recently, Altaf Qadri, a photojournalist, took to the microblogging site to shed light on an assignment that left a fellow journalist, Bilal Bahadur, reportedly injured while he was covering the funeral prayers of two slain militants in Old Town Baramulla, in Kashmir. The report further suggests that Bahadur fell down from a truck he was stationed on to cover the funeral.Tagging the daily and its Managing Director, a worried Qadri wrote:"Dear @vineetjaintimes one of the @TOIIndiaNews photographer, Bilal Bahadur, who was injured during an assignment recently is in a dire need of financial & medical support! Should people who put their lives at risk be ignored by their orgs coz they are just stringers?"His post was widely circulated on Twitter when it somehow landed on Big B's timeline. The Bollywood actor promptly responded to Qadri's request, asking him to provide him with Bahadur's contact details.His gesture was appreciated on the platform.Many others also offered a helping hand to the injured journalist, while lauding Qadri for voicing out his concern.Bilal Bahadur also works for Srinagar's weekly Kashmir Life.