Amitabh Bachchan's Look in 'Gulabo Sitabo' Has Uncanny Similarity with This Man in Old Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo got released on Amazon Prime Video at midnight, June 12.







But what may come as a surprise for many is, the stark resemblance of Mirza played by Senior Bachchan with a person that blogger Mayank Austen Soofi, popularly known as The Delhiwalla clicked in Old Delhi.







Taking to Instagram, Mayank has shared a set of two images, the first one is a collage of his original photo and the picture of Mirza’s first look. In his post, he has mentioned that the photo of the person was clicked in January, last year.







In the second picture he has shared a sketch portrait that has been made by Joe Thomas who is based out of Kerala’s Alleppey. The Delhiwalla also revealed that it is Joe who pointed out the resemblance of the character.







He wrote, “OH DAMN, GEE! Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s “first look” from the forthcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo is exactly the replica of an Old Delhi man whose portrait I clicked and posted on my Insta in Jan last year—down to his scarf, beard, glasses! My portrait inspired banker Joe Thomas @instajoetom in Kerala’s Aleppey to turn it into a beautiful sketch (see in next slide) a few days later, which he was kind enough to share with me! In fact, he’s the one who just pointed out to me the movie man’s resemblance to the real man I’d snapped! #inspiration #gulabositabo #amitabhbachchan".











Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama film has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The movie is set in Lucknow, and revolves around two men who are constantly fighting with each other. Amitabh plays the role of a landlord while Ayushmann, who is named Banke in the film, is the tenant.