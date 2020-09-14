Amitabh Bachchan's Viral KBC 'Question' About His Tweet Numbering is a Contestant Nightmare

"T 3538 - CORRECTION .. please read the last 2 Twitter numbers as 3537 and 3538 .. NOT 3637 and 3638."

Old habits die hard. One of them happens to be Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's obsession with numbering his posts on social media.

If you happen to be new to the Twitterverse, BigB likes to keep a record of his tweets.

He does so by prefixing "T" followed by a number. The star has been following this practice for a long time and ensures to maintain the sequence.

But the 77-year-old Zanjeer actor is only human and he occasionally goofs up his social media numbering. To make matters more confusing, the actor diligently makes instant corrections online so as to keep everything on track. For this very reason, BigB has been the subject of social media trolling several times.

Taking a cue from this and BigB's massively popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, standup comedian Kajol Srinivasan recently shared mashed-up the two scenarios and turned it into a hilarious KBC question.

"Bonus quiz question from the sets of KBC," Kajol wrote, as the hypothetical question read:

"Arrange these important events in the correct order," followed by comical yet confusing options.

Bonus quiz question from the sets of KBC pic.twitter.com/bOiopVKCC7 — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) September 11, 2020

And those who are in sync with Bachchan's online parampara had a good laugh about it.

Contestants after seeing this question on computer ji be like : pic.twitter.com/NDmW0yM82Q — Nikhil (@nikhil2488) September 12, 2020

Will use all my lifelines. pic.twitter.com/1p9qVD3drg — Aaqib Raza Khan (@aaqibrk) September 11, 2020

Will have to phone a friend to Amitabh only pic.twitter.com/MbAYXe81uU — yash (@yadsul) September 11, 2020

This question should be on Fastest finger first. — Akऽhaya Kriऽhna K (@akshayakrishnaa) September 12, 2020

Earlier Bachchan had faced the wrath of Twitterati after he made an oopsie with the numbers.

"T 3556 - Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555 !" said Big B.

The tweet went viral drawing hilarious reactions, with a viral parody account saying, "Thanks for the timely rectification, nahi toh migrants galat destination par pahunch jaate (Thanks for the timely rectification, or else the migrants would have reached the wrong destination)."

But why does BigB follow the pattern?

In last year's interaction with Shah Rukh Khan to promote Badla on Red Chillies Entertainment’s Badla Unplugged series, Senior Bachchan opened up about the "secret" behind numbering his tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

Khan asked Bachchan: "On Twitter, when you post something in English or Hindi and other languages, you have numbered them, T- something..?" to which Bachchan replied, "The reason I do this is because if I want to track on which day I said something, I'll have a reference point."

"Thank you so much for enlightening us,” Khan said in response.