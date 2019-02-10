LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Amol Palekar Interrupted, Speech at Mumbai Event Cut Short for Criticizing NGMA

Veteran actor Amol Palekar, who was speaking at the exhibition opening of ""Inside The Empty Box" in the memory of artist Prabhakar Barwe, at the The National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai, found his speech cut short and censored as he criticized recent developments at NAGMA.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
Image Credits: Youtube/Cinestaan
The Indian Constitution dictates under Article 19(1)(a) that “all citizens shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression.” But, well.

Veteran actor Amol Palekar, who was speaking at the exhibition opening of "Inside The Empty Box" in the memory of artist Prabhakar Barwe, at the The National Gallery of Modern Art(NAGMA), Mumbai, found his speech cut short and censored as he criticized recent developments at NAGMA.

Palekar, who is a painter himself, and was a close friend of Barwe — made critical remarks about reportedly scrapping the advisory committees at the gallery's Mumbai and Bengaluru centres. He was repeatedly interrupted following this and asked to restrict his comments to the exhibition alone.

A video of him being interrupted at the cultural ministry event soon started becoming viral on social media, following this.

NAGMA director, Anita Rupavataram in a video of the entire speech can be seen repeatedly asking Palker to stick to “Barwe’s work”. Palekar can be seen responding with, “Are you trying to stop me from speaking and applying censorship on my speech?”

Palekar also went on to mention that writer Nayantara Sahgal, who was recently invited to speak at the Marathi literary convention recently but at the last minute the invitation was withdrawn because what she was going to say "was slightly critical of the situation around us." "Are we creating the same situation here?" he asked.

On the request of the curator, Jesal Thacker, Palekar cut short his speech and walked off the podium.

As the video went viral on social media, several people came out in support of Palker.











